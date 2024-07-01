First Lady Jill Biden covers Vogue‘s August 2024 issue

Vogue‘s latest cover star is one to watch! Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, takes center stage for the publication’s August 2024 cover in a white Ralph Lauren Collection dress and Irene Neuwirth earrings, photographed by Norman Jean Roy. In the accompanying interview by Maya Singer, Biden discusses her balance as an educator and First Lady, as well as her focus on supporting women’s initiatives and President Joe Biden’s current campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

Miley Cyrus blooms in Gucci Beauty’s Flora fragrance campaign

She can buy herself flowers! Miley Cyrus is in full bloom in her latest Gucci Beauty campaign, which finds her racing through floral gardens before diving into a petal-covered pool. The star then sleekly emerging in front of the Hollywood sign, dressed in leather mini-shorts and a collared sweater by creative director Sabato De Sarno. The blossoming imagery takes direct inspiration from Gucci’s own Flora fragrance line, spotlighting its new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid perfume—plus its popular Gorgeous Magnolia, Gorgeous Jasmine, and Gorgeous Gardenia scents. Cyrus’ campaign marks her second for Gucci, following her debut as its Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia face in 2021.

Ralph Lauren will return to NYFW in September—with a twist

Ralph Lauren is back at New York Fashion Week! The celebrated designer will return to the runway to present his Spring 2025 collection on Thursday, Sept. 5, according to Hypebeast. However, there’s a surprise spin—the show will take place in the Hamptons, home to three Lauren stores.

Gavin Casalegno stars in AMI’s Spring 2024 campaign

Swoon! The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno is the newest face of AMI’s Summer 2024 campaign, photographed by Vitali Gelwich. In the breezy imagery, the heartthrob wanders through a French sandstone quarry with model Ayla Murray, outfitted in Alexandre Mattiussi’s chic denim, lightweight shirts, and versatile separates in black, grey, and sage green tones. In the meantime, we’ll keep our eyes on AMI’s front row when the brand returns to Paris Fashion Week in September!

Olivia Culpo says “I Do” to Christian McCaffrey

Congratulations are in order for Olivia Culpo, who married husband Christian McCaffrey in Rhode Island this week. The influencer, model, and Daily Front Row cover star wore a custom white Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown for the occasion. Her look was complete with faint waves from GHD tools by hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos.

“I wanted it to feel timeless, effortless, and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me,” Culpo told Vogue of her wedding attire.

