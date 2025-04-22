Demi Moore is People’s “World’s Most Beautiful” Cover Star!

This just in! People has made Demi Moore the face of its 2025 “World’s Most Beautiful” issue, launching her latest covergirl moment with a radiant editorial by Greg Swales. The star’s latest shoot features an array of glitzy fashion from Schiaparelli, Chanel, Acne Studios, and more, styled by FLA’s winner Brad Goreski. Her in-depth interview by Julie Jordan finds Moore delving into her relationships to fame and aging, reflections on her major year since The Substance premiered, raising her daughters, and witnessing her granddaughter Louetta’s birth. Plus, the actress discusses how her approach to beauty, wellness, and self-care has changed over time!

“I think the biggest difference today is it’s so much more about my overall health and longevity and quality of life. I think I’ve evolved into greater gentility toward myself. I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up I was really just punishing myself,” Moore said. “Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body. I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear. When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me. And so I just tried to control it. And now I don’t operate from that place. It’s a much more aligned relationship.”

Chanel Sees Stars In Its New Spring Eyewear Campaign

Chanel‘s latest accessories are fit for the stars! The French brand has just unveiled its new Spring 2025 eyewear campaign, starring new brand ambassador Kendrick Lamar, Margaret Qualley, Lupita Nyong’o, and Nana Komatsu. Each star is outfitted in Chanel’s smooth, angular new optical lenses and sunglasses for the shoot by Karim Sadli, elevated with brand signatures like pearls, chain links, and tweed trim. The campaign is the brand’s first to be released under the tenure of new creative director Matthieu Blazy, whose first Chanel collection will hit the catwalk in October.

All images: Karim Sadli

Pamela Hanson Is Releasing A ’90s Photography Book With Rizzoli

Renowned photographer Pamela Hanson is taking fashion lovers behind her lens with her latest project: a new book filled with her photography from the 90’s! Hanson’s snapshots of top models including Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Carla Bruni, Stephanie Seymour, Kristen McMenamy, Eva Herzigová, and Milla Jovovich will be core to the book, spanning both behind-the-scenes images and editorial shots that have defined Hanson’s career. Everyone can discover her book when it hits shelves this September, though you can pre-order it now on RizzoliUSA.com.

Addison Rae Fronts Elle’s Women In Music Issue

Put your headphones on! Addison Rae is Elle‘s latest cover star, fronting the publication’s May “Women in Music” issue. Rae has been breaking new ground in recent months as music and fashion’s latest it-girl, hyping fans for her upcoming album’s June release. Her free spirit takes center stage in a Tumblr-worthy editorial photographed by Ellen von Unwerth, packed with playful and edgy fashion by Ambush, Rosamosario, and Dolce & Gabbana. Suzy Exposito also sits down with the young TikToker-turned-musician for her accompanying interview, where Rae chats about her choice to drop out of college and pursue a social media career, her new musical era, upcoming film Animal Friends, and hustling online to make her dreams a reality.

“I was doing any sponsored video I could do to make money to try and make this work for myself,” Rae said. “That’s why I was posting so much. I was like, ‘There’s only one chance.’ It was a big bet to make, and I knew I would hate myself if I didn’t try as hard as I could to make this happen. It was an intense period of my life—there was a lot of work that went into us living there—but I also had so much fun while I was doing it all. I wasn’t going to let being cringe and posting a million videos stop me. And now that I look back at it, I don’t feel embarrassed about anything I ever posted. I can appreciate that girl and say that was a girl who was going to make it happen, no matter what that meant doing.”

All images: Ellen von Unwerth

CULTURED’s New Issue Spotlights Sarah Jessica Parker, Walton Goggins, & More Top Stars!

The stars aligned for CULTURED magazine’s newest issue! The indie title’s just launched its April/May 2025 issue, which continues its second annual “CULT100” list of 100 stars pioneering the fields of entertainment, art, fashion, publishing, food and activism. This year’s list includes a record number of 11 covers, featuring Sarah Jessica Parker, Walton Goggins, Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Molly Gordon, Ramy Youssef, Chloe Fineman, Michelle Zauner, Anne Imhoff, and Chase Strangio. However, this is just the start of the title’s celebrations! The magazine will throw its CULT100 event for 2025’s honorees with Valentino at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The major night will include special performances by Adiche, Youssef, and Fineman, as well as Julia Fox, Laufey, Kareem Rahma, Miles Robbins, and more. Stay tuned!

All images: Courtesy of CULTURED

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

