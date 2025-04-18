News

Zendaya Vacations With Louis Vuitton, VMAN’s Summer Star, Plus! Jacquemus’ Surprising Collab!

Read your daily dose of chic intel right here...

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Zendaya, Louis Vuitton, Sam Nivola, VMAN, V Magazine, Coach, Storm Reid, fragrances, beauty,
Zendaya (Inez and Vinoodh), Sam Nivola (Isaac Anthony)

Zendaya Soaks Up The Sun In Louis Vuitton’s Resort Campaign

Shine on! Zendaya‘s utterly sun-kissed in her newest Louis Vuitton campaign, spotlighting the brand’s breezy Resort 2025 collection. Imagery by Inez and Vinoodh finds the star in an exaggerated size, basking across the Italian coastline in an eyelet-trimmed mini and a sparkling crochet dress. Naturally, her looks are complete with equally vacation-ready accessories, including thong-strapped sandals, slick sunglasses, and Vuitton’s newest leather and woven wicker Capucines handbags. Looks like our chic summer shopping list just got longer!

All images: Inez & Vinoodh

Sam Nivola Is VMAN‘s Surprise “Summer Supernova”!

Sam Nivola’s star is on the rise! The White Lotus actor is front and center for a special VMAN digital issue, where he fronts the mag’s new “Summer Supernova” cover. For the occasion, he’s dressed in nautical sets, separates, and athleisure from Burberry. In his accompanying feature profile, the young star sits down with Charlie Kolbrener to chat about his viral turn on White Lotus and working with Mike White—plus his love for cinema, upcoming film Driver’s Ed, and more. We can’t wait to see what he does next!

Sam Nivola

All images: Isaac Anthony

Coach Taps Storm Reid As Its Newest Fragrance Face

Storm Reid‘s kicking off the season on a well-scented note! The actress has just been named the face of Coach‘s women’s fragrance collection, which the brand shared with press this morning. Within her new role, Reid will star in Coach’s summer fragrance campaign—which we’re keeping our eyes peeled for as warm weather season begins! The news also furthers her relationship with the NYC-based brand, which announced the Euphoria star as a brand ambassador in September 2024.

Storm Reid (Courtesy of Coach)

Jacquemus Teams Up With Timberland For Its Latest Collab!

Bonjour! Jacquemus is taking big steps into spring, thanks to Timberland! The French fashion brand has joined forces with the workwear label for its latest collaboration, featuring a cheeky take on Timberland’s 3-Eye Lug shoe from 1978. Their version casts the thick-soled style in a sunny light yellow hue, complete with monochrome laces, gold-toned metal accents, and deep brown rubber soles. You can shop the “La Bateau” style when it launches on Jacquemus.com, Timberland.com, and select Jacquemus stores—including the brand’s new LA location—on April 24.

Timberland x Jacquemus (Courtesy of Timberland)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Versace’s Groovy Campaign, Coperni’s Magical Launch, Plus!...

Victoria’s Secret’s Super Summer, Time’s 100 Most...

Met Gala Vogue Covers, Carrie Bradshaw’s Return,...

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Generation,...

Dior’s New Face, Zendaya’s Met Gala RSVP,...

Aimee Lou Wood Chats White Lotus, Gigi...

Met Gala Guest List Rumors, A White...

Anna Wintour Reacts To Radhika Jones’ Departure,...

Duran Lantink Wins The Woolmark Prize, H&M...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.