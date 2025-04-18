Zendaya Soaks Up The Sun In Louis Vuitton’s Resort Campaign

Shine on! Zendaya‘s utterly sun-kissed in her newest Louis Vuitton campaign, spotlighting the brand’s breezy Resort 2025 collection. Imagery by Inez and Vinoodh finds the star in an exaggerated size, basking across the Italian coastline in an eyelet-trimmed mini and a sparkling crochet dress. Naturally, her looks are complete with equally vacation-ready accessories, including thong-strapped sandals, slick sunglasses, and Vuitton’s newest leather and woven wicker Capucines handbags. Looks like our chic summer shopping list just got longer!

All images: Inez & Vinoodh

Sam Nivola Is VMAN‘s Surprise “Summer Supernova”!

Sam Nivola’s star is on the rise! The White Lotus actor is front and center for a special VMAN digital issue, where he fronts the mag’s new “Summer Supernova” cover. For the occasion, he’s dressed in nautical sets, separates, and athleisure from Burberry. In his accompanying feature profile, the young star sits down with Charlie Kolbrener to chat about his viral turn on White Lotus and working with Mike White—plus his love for cinema, upcoming film Driver’s Ed, and more. We can’t wait to see what he does next!

All images: Isaac Anthony

Coach Taps Storm Reid As Its Newest Fragrance Face

Storm Reid‘s kicking off the season on a well-scented note! The actress has just been named the face of Coach‘s women’s fragrance collection, which the brand shared with press this morning. Within her new role, Reid will star in Coach’s summer fragrance campaign—which we’re keeping our eyes peeled for as warm weather season begins! The news also furthers her relationship with the NYC-based brand, which announced the Euphoria star as a brand ambassador in September 2024.

Jacquemus Teams Up With Timberland For Its Latest Collab!

Bonjour! Jacquemus is taking big steps into spring, thanks to Timberland! The French fashion brand has joined forces with the workwear label for its latest collaboration, featuring a cheeky take on Timberland’s 3-Eye Lug shoe from 1978. Their version casts the thick-soled style in a sunny light yellow hue, complete with monochrome laces, gold-toned metal accents, and deep brown rubber soles. You can shop the “La Bateau” style when it launches on Jacquemus.com, Timberland.com, and select Jacquemus stores—including the brand’s new LA location—on April 24.

