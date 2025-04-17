Abby Champion & Parker Van Noord Dive Into Summer With Versace!

Versace’s taking a dip this season with Abby Champion and Parker Van Noord! The duo embrace the Italian brand’s oceanic roots in its new “La Vacanza” campaign for its resort-ready summer pieces, photographed by Zoë Ghertner. Across both sandy beaches or blue pools, Champion shimmers in the label’s metallic tops, separates, dresses, and swimwear, complete with sleek sandals and metallic jewelry. Meanwhile, Van Noord is sharply draped in Versace’s silky shirts, denim, and leather bags. Rounding out the range are the brand’s swirling “Trésors de la Mer” patterns across towels, slippers, and wraps, plus its whimsical new Tag shoulder bags.

All images: Zoë Ghertner

Moda Operandi’s Club Moda Ribera Capsule Embraces La Dolce Vita Style

This summer, Moda Operandi‘s jetting off to Italy! The retailer’s taking “la dolce vita” sensibilities to new heights with its new Club Moda Riviera capsule, featuring a citation of pieces ideal for warmer days ahead. In a new campaign by Diane Betties, fashion lovers can feast on colorful sundresses, lightweight tops, woven bags, smooth sandals, and more worn by model Vakare Steputyte. Taken from the edit’s 300 exclusive pieces, Moda’s new assortment includes offerings from Missoni, Etro, Oscar de la Renta, Rosie Assoulin, Magda Butrym, Brandon Maxwell, Christopher John Rogers, Des_Phemmes, Cala de la Cruz, Posse, Marrakshi Life, Sauer, Bernadette, Siedrés, High Sport, and more brands. Plus, with a sun-drenched setting in Sorrento’s The Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria, this shoot’s already inspiring us to book our next trip!

All images: Diane Betties

Strathberry Celebrates Scottish Craftsmanship At Hotel Chelsea

Checking in! Fashion-fave handbag brand Strathberry hosted a chic dinner at Hotel Chelsea on Wednesday night, celebrating its Scottish heritage, craftsmanship, and new Spring designs. During the event, attendees mingled during cocktail hour while admiring each others’ new bags—including its new Halo shoulder bag, Mosaic satchel, and East/West crossbody styles—before sitting down for dinner in its elegant Bard Room. Everyone enjoyed wine and whiskey cocktails over endive salad, roasted salmon, pasta gratin, green bean almondine, and French fries—and chocolate passion cake for dessert! Guests included Olivia Palermo, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Sophie Sumner, Jelena Weir, Madeleine Hirsch Stamp, Ana Colon, Kelsey Stiegman, and more.

All images: Baisley Productions/Christian Johnson

Which Celeb Made A Server Cry In Keith McNally’s New Memoir?

Restauranteur Keith McNally‘s upcoming memoir, I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir, is almost here! Ahead of the book’s release, which charts McNally’s rise in the restaurant world to becoming the owner of Balthazar, Pastis, Minetta Tavern, and more, an excerpt’s revealed that musician Patti Smith caused a strong emotional reaction at One Fifth, according to The New York Post. During his time as One Fifth’s general manager in the ’70s, McNally shares that he often saw Smith and then-boyfriend Robert Mapplethorpe behaving rudely to servers. In fact, Smith even caused a waitress to be “in tears because she forgot to put bread on the table,” McNally writes. Yikes! We can’t wait to see what other revelations are shared when I Regret Almost Everything hits bookshelves on November 7.

