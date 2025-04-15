The Met Gala’s Starry Co-Chairs Cover Vogue‘s May Issue!

The Met Gala is nearly upon us! If you’re craving more deets on 2025’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit, take a dive into Vogue‘s May issue. This year’s “Met Issue” features four dynamic covers with co-chairs A$AP Rocky (photographed by Tyler Mitchell), Colman Domingo (photographed by Iké Udé), Pharrell (painted by Henry Taylor), and Lewis Hamilton (photographed by Malick Bodian). Inside the issue, each star’s feature interview highlights topics spanning the power of Black representation, personal relationships to fashion, creative inspirations, finding joy, family life, and much more. The four covers are a distinct change from the May issue’s previous tradition of featuring one Gala celebrity co-chair—possibly hinting at a new direction for the future? Either way, we’re head over heels for the vibrant editorials and deep-diving profiles by Chioma Nnadi (Pharrell), Leah Faye Cooper (A$AP Rocky and Hamilton), and Marley Marius (Domingo)—which you can read now on Vogue.com!

Carrie Bradshaw & Co. Are Back In And Just Like That… Season 3’s First Trailer!

We couldn’t help but wonder…what have our fave NYC ladies been up to? Max’s Sex and the City companion series And Just Like That… has finally released its trailer for season 3 today, continuing the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and besties Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon)! As summer begins, the trio are embarking on a range of new experiences—including Carrie’s fiction debut, complex relationship with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), and a family of rats inside her luxe new house! Elsewhere, Charlotte deals with daughter Lily’s romance with a male ballerina, Miranda continues her legal career with a new spark, and fellow Manhattanites Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) and Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) face work crushes, dating drama, and more. Plus, our girls are finally back in the front row for a bridal fashion show—their first NYFW outing since 2008’s Sex and the City movie! Check out the full trailer below, and keep your eyes peeled when the beloved series—and its whimsical costumes by Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago—returns to our screens on May 29.

Hermès’ Market Capital Beats LVMH’s In 2025’s First Quarter

LVMH‘s marker capital was overtaken by Hermès in Q1 of 2025, according to Yahoo. The French company run by Bernard Arnault—which includes Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Tiffany & Co. in its portfolio—faced share drops of 7%, which brought its market capital for quarter 1 to 246 billion euros. Meanwhile, Hermès’ market capital for the same time period was 247 billion euros, which—despite a 0.3% drop in shares—rose above LVMH as the year kicks off. However, theirs wasn’t the only brand facing declining shares; Kering’s dropped 2%, while Richemont’s dropped 0.7% and Prada’s dropped 4.2%. It’s clear the global luxury slowdown that began hitting brands in 2024 isn’t going away anytime soon!

Beyoncé’s Third Levi’s Campaign Takes Denim To The Diner

Boy, I’ll let you be my Levi’s jeans! Beyoncé is teaming up again with Levi’s, launching her third denim campaign within their ongoing “REIIMAGINE” partnership. The latest installation, “Refrigerator,” nods to Levi’s original 1988 commercial of the same name. In this version, however, Queen Bey is standing tall in stilettos while working in a retro diner in a white tank top and classic Levi’s blue denim cutoff shorts. Inspired by Levi’s versatility and the values of confidence and self-expression, the new campaign includes a dynamic video directed by Melina Matsoukas—featuring a cameo from Bey’s Cowboy Carter collaborator Willie Jones—and an accompanying shoot by Mason Poole. Looks like it’s time to break out your summer denim!

All images: Mason Poole

Prada Dives Into Summer With Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, & Hunter Schafer

Prada just proved that good things come in threes! The brand’s latest campaign, “Days of Summer” features Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, and Hunter Schafer adrift on deep blue waters in colorful gozzo boats, with their Prada bags in tow. Jenner clutches a cow-printed shoulder bag, while Sivan slings a large black nylon tote bag with cord straps—and Prada’s signature triangle logo—over his shoulder. Rounding out the group is Schafer, who holds a buckled brown leather handbag alongside a paneled denim jacket and breezy white dress. Shot by Oliver Haldee Search, the campaign aims to capture the feeling of carefree warmer weather as the new season begins.

All images: Oliver Hadlee Pearch

Lenny Kravitz Opens His Home To Architectural Digest

Lenny Kravitz is opening up—literally—with Architectural Digest! The musician is taking audiences into his Parisian home dedicated to his mother, Hôtel de Roxie, as part of the magazine’s ongoing series of viral home tours on YouTube. His gorgeous abode is filled with art, collector’s pieces, and reminders of his family that represent who he is today. Kravitz’s studio notably resembles a museum, complete with framed clothing from Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, and Prince—making it clear that his love for music runs deep. But he doesn’t stop there! Kravitz’s basement features his very own speakeasy-style club, complete with red LED lights, music, and plenty of drinks for a dynamic rockstar flair. Can we stop by for cocktail hour?

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

