British Vogue Taps Kylie Jenner As September Issue Cover Star

British Vogue is ushering in the fall fashion season with Kylie Jenner, who graces the publication’s September 2024 issue in a floral Prada dress, styled by Ib Kamara. In the accompanying editorial photographed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez, Jenner poses in an array of gauzy and embellished attire by Prada, Chloè, Ralph Lauren, and Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Simone Rocha. One shot even finds the star joined by children Aire and Stormi Webster—fitting, as Jenner’s accompanying interview with Giles Hattersley finds her musing on motherhood, postpartum depression, and finding her place in the fashion industry.

GQ‘s September Issue Cover Guys Are George Clooney & Brad Pitt

George Clooney and Brad Pitt have reunited for GQ! The star duo grace the magazine’s September 2024 issue in dapper fashion, reflecting on their three decades working together in Hollywood in the accompanying interview by Zach Baron. Both Clooney and Pitt are outfitted in a range of tonal and sharp suiting, separates, and pajamas for the accompanying shoot by Sølve Sundsbø, hailing from Loro Piana, Tom Ford, Prada, Richard James Savile Row, Anderson & Shepard, Charvet, Saint Laurent, Brunello Cucinelli, and more.

Tory Burch’s New Capsule Embraces Cat Lady Style

Tory Burch is embracing her love of felines with a new capsule collection! The beloved designer has just released Animal House, a selection of brand signatures featuring late photographer Walter Schels’ 1994 black-and-white Cat photography. The limited-edition line includes Schels’ prints across Burch’s staple Ella tote, T Monogram bucket bags, Kira Diamond shoulder bag, Petite T barrel bag, Mellow mules, Miller sandals, and Ladybug sneakers. Additional pieces in the $78 to $648 collection include short and long-sleeved T-shirts, a crewneck sweatshirt, cargo pants, card case, neckerchief, belt bag, denim skirt, swimsuit, and a baseball cap. For a whimsical touch, Burch has also tapped actress Maude Apatow and her cat, Dolly, as the faces of the collection’s new campaign, photographed at its Corner Store in SoHo in honor of shop cats across New York City. But that’s not all; from August 16 to 18, cat lovers can discover the collection at activations and in-store pop-ups in Burch’s Mercer Street, Melrose Avenue, and Miami Design District boutiques. You can shop the Animal House capsule now on ToryBurch.com.

Katie Holmes Strikes A Pose For Town & Country‘s September Issue

Lights, camera, Katie! Katie Holmes is Town & Country‘s September 2024 covergirl, gracing a new cover in a Louis Vuitton outfit and Elsa Peretti necklace photographed by Ruven Afanador. In the accompanying editorial, Holmes embraces the spirit of the theater—fitting, given her upcoming role in Our Town on Broadway—in formal and textured outfits by Michael Kors, Christian Siriano, Wolford, Dolce & Gabbana, Simone Rocha, and Prada, styled by Bernat Buscato. In the accompanying interview by Eric Wilson, Holmes shares her process for choosing roles and projects, writing a romance film trilogy, and taking daughter Suri Cruise to college—plus her rise as a street style star!

Ashley Park Models Aperol’s New Capsule Ahead Of The US Open

The US Open is back—and so is Aperol! Everybody’s favorite summer drink is returning as an official partner of the tennis tournament from Aug. 26-Sept. 8, this time with its debut capsule clothing collection. Tennis-inspired separates, skirts, athleisure, hats, and more—all featuring hues of Aperol orange—are core to the line, which retails from $25 to $70. For a chic spin, the brand’s also tapped Ashley Park as the collection’s face, who poses on and off the court in new imagery with her boyfriend, Emily in Paris co-star, and dashing heartthrob Paul Forman. The full collection is now available on ShopAperol.com.

Emma Roberts releases second About You capsule collection

Back by popular demand, Emma Roberts has launched a second collection with affordable German fashion brand About You. The new “Daahls by Emma Roberts” line features Roberts’ signature style in every stitch, including versatile denim, statement-making coats, T-shirts, and more, all crafted for the fashion-forward spirit. Roberts’ capsule line marks About You’s latest collaboration with celebrities—which has also included Bella Hadid, Katy Perry, Leni Klum, and more. You can now shop Emma’s latest collection, which retails from $33 to $260, to bring a slice of Hollywood glamour into your closet.

