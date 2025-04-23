Is Carolina Herrera Skipping New York Fashion Week?

It appears so! Carolina Herrera is taking a break from New York Fashion Week this fall, as shared by the brand in a media release this morning (though we first spotted the news on StyleNotCom‘s IG feed). Instead, creative director Wes Gordon will present the label’s Spring 2026 collection in Madrid on September 18. However, the brand does intend to return to NYFW’s calendar afterwards, and will show Spring ’26 pieces for clients privately before the show. The move marks Herrera’s latest international runway venture, following its Resort 2024 show in Rio de Janeiro and Resort 2025 show in Mexico City. It also continues the rising trend of brands showing collections outside the NYFW calendar, including Marc Jacobs, Derek Lam 10 Crosby, Tanner Fletcher, and Oscar de la Renta.

David Beckham Releases His First BOSS Collection

The boss is in! David Beckham and BOSS have just launched the first collection for their highly anticipated BECKHAM x BOSS line. For his design debut, Beckham looked to his sharp personal style as inspiration—as seen in the collection’s sharp shirting, casual and formal suits, and breezy denim, which he wears in its sun-drenched campaign photographed bye Lachlan Bailey. The range is complete with jersey shirts, smooth knits, dapper coats, Chelsea boots, a leather holdall, and a baker boy cap, each elevated by a versatile color palette of khaki, navy blue, black, sky blue, beige, soft pink, and ivory. It also marks the start of a greater partnership, as BECKHAM x BOSS will continue launching collections over multiple years. Beckham and BOSS’ first collection is their latest initiative since first announcing their partnership last May—and since Beckham’s viral underwear campaign took the internet by storm in January. You can check out the line now on BOSS.com and in BOSS stores worldwide.

All images: Lachlan Bailey

Saks Global Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs As Luxury’s Slowdown Continues

Fashion’s layoffs have officially hit Saks Global. The retail company—which also operates Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th, as well as Neiman Marcus—is closing a Tennessee fulfillment center and laying off nearly 450 employees, according to Retail Dive. Though the brand hasn’t commented on the losses, these job cuts arrive after its previously announced efforts to cut $500 million in operating costs, primarily through store closures and layoffs. The most recent round of cuts follows additional sales losses within the current luxury slowdown, which has affected businesses including Burberry, Hermès, Kering, and more.

The American Music Awards Is Returning With Jennifer Lopez & Star-Studded Nominees!

Waiting for tonight! The American Music Awards is returning for its 2025 edition on May 26, with none other than Jennifer Lopez serving as host! Live from Las Vegas, the show will feature performances by Lopez, as well as starry roster of nominees whose honors are voted on by music fans. This year’s nominee list is led by Kendrick Lamar with 10 nominations, followed by Post Malone with 8 nods. Billie Eilish is notably tied with first-time AMAs nominees Chappell Roan and Shaboozey for 7 nominations each. Taylor Swift’s also nominated for the ceremony’s Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Album honors, while Beyoncé is nominated for both Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album. Additional names in the mix include Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Hozier, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marias, ROSÉ, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Zach Bryan, and more. Fans can vote now for 2025’s nominees until May 15 at 11:59pm PT on VoteAMAs.com—though the show’s Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year honors can be voted on until 30 minutes into the broadcast. You can tune into the show at 8:00 PM EST/5:00 PM PT when it airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.