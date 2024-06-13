Marc Jacobs & Stephen Sprouse Reunite, Billie Eilish Opens Up, Plus! Who Dined With Manolo?

Marc Jacobs reconnects with Stephen Sprouse for new collaboration

Fashionistas, rejoice! Marc Jacobs is bringing back one of his famed collaborations with the estate of the late artist Stephen Sprouse, this time for his own namesake brand. Continuing the celebrations of his label’s 40th anniversary, Jacobs’ latest drop features his dark brown leather Tote bag covered in Sprouse’s neon green graffiti lettering, spelling the artist’s quote “Grant Me The Serenity To Chill.” The limited-edition style, accompanied by a Nick Newbold-shot campaign starring Christy Turlington Burns and Lil Uzi Vert, retails for $550 in Jacobs’ Soho boutique and website. Previously, Jacobs and Sprouse collaborated on graffiti-covered handbags for the Spring 2001 season during the former’s tenure as Louis Vuitton’s creative director in the early 2000’s.

All images: Nick Newbold/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Billie Eilish covers Interview‘s Summer 2024 issue

On the Summer 2024 cover of Interview magazine, Billie Eilish opens up to Lana Del Rey about her love life, emotions, musical inspirations, and her latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft. In the accompanying interview, the musician confesses, “I’ve never been dumped, and also, I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve only done the breaking up.” Their exchange, part of the magazine’s cover story, highlights the complexities of relationships that often inspire their music. Photographed by Hugh Wilson and styled by Chloe Fineman, the accompanying editorial features Eilish in grungy attire by Gucci, Loewe, Vestments, Lu’u Dan, ERL, and more—which you can discover now on Interview‘s website.

Manolo Blahnik toasts 30 years of the Mary Jane at Nine Orchard

Carrie Bradshaw may have thought they were an urban shoe myth, but Manolo Blahnik’s Mary Jane heels have been around for 30 years—which the brand celebrated with a festive dinner at the Greenhouse at Nine Orchard. Hosted by Kristina Blahnik and Jamie Prieto, the event found guests drinking margaritas and Negronis at the skyline before an elegant sit-down dinner, complete with a musical performance by Dianna Agron. Blahnik will continue the festivities with the launch of a special-edition Mary Jane in his boutiques in November, as well as the launch of his Manolo’s Silhouettes edit of the brand’s classic core styles. Guests included Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Kathryn Gallagher, Elizabeth Gillies, Jennifer Damiano, Christian Bendek, Jihae Kim, Sandra Bernhard, and Sebastiano Pigazzi, editors Angela Koh, Christie Grimm, Jennifer Fisher, Veronica Webb, Jessica Iredale, Caroline Grosso, Joshua Glass, Kathy Lee, Kylee McGuigan, Lauren McCarthy, Sarah Spellings, Lindsay Peoples, Natasha Wolff, Charlotte Groeneveld, Chrissy Rutherford, Christie Tyler, Igee Oakfor, Moti Ankari, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Yan Yan Chan, Ava Dash, Bruna Tenório, Daria Strokous, Renata Quaglia, Beverly Nguyen, Britt Theodora, Solange Franklin Reed, Thomas Carter Phillips, Amy Fine Collins, Becky Malinsky, Brianna Lance, Hannah Traore, Pietro Quaglia, Rajni Jacques, Rōze Traore, Sabine Getty, Erik Maza, Sarah Hoover, Treena Lombardo, Woldy Reyes, and Katie Abel.

“I had gone through a bit of a baroque period in the early ‘90s and wanted something to counter that, so I went minimalist,” Blahnik said. “It started off with the idea of a classic Mary Jane, but then I made it sexy; pointed toe, high heel—and in black patent with a grosgrain trim!”

All images: Zen Starr-Tambor

CFDA & Genesis House launch second AAPI Design + Innovation Grant

Genesis House and the CFDA are sparking fashion innovation once again with the opening of submissions for the 2024-2025 AAPI Design + Innovation Grant. This annual challenge, now in its second year, invites three Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) designers to showcase their design talents in a collection merging their heritage and contemporary style, according to the CFDA. Each will receive $40,000, a one-week trip to South Korea for design inspirations, and mentorship from industry insiders like Eva Chen and Fernando Garcia. The challenge will culminate in a grand showcase at New York’s Genesis House in February, where the winning designer will nab an additional $60,000 to elevate their brand for the future. Previously, Grace Ling won the inaugural competition. Applications and guidelines are now open until August 11 on the CFDA’s website.

The RealReal spotlights counterfeit bags with a Soho installation

Luxury resale platform TheRealReal is placing the spotlight on fake handbags with a new installation at 301 Canal Street in Soho. To shine a light on the important of authenticity and the rising crisis of counterfeit goods, the brand has created a fake store facade stocked with 35 luxury dupes confiscated during its authentication process—none of which will ever be sold. Above the “store,” TheRealReal will host a range of activations—including one day per month (June 22, July 20, and August 17) where shoppers can turn in counterfeit handbags to enter a drawing to win their designer counterpart. In tandem with the launch, the brand has also created an online edit of authentic popular handbags that are often counterfeited—including Louis Vuitton’s Speedy, Hermès’ Birkin, Chanel’s Flap Bag, Dior’s Book Tote, and more.

Cinema Society & Jude Law check into the Whitby for Firebrand screening

On Wednesday night, the Cinema Society hosted its latest screening for historical thriller Firebrand. The event, held at the Whitby Hotel, found star Jude Law and director Karim Aïnouz on-site while mingling with guests including Kathleen Turner, Chris Coy Cleopatra Coleman, and Jenna Leigh Green. Following the film’s presentation, guests mingled over cocktails and bites during an afterparty at Cucina 8 1/2. including Emma Myles, Amaka Okafor, Luke Slattery, Erin Wilhelmi, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Sophie Sumner, Ryan Cooper, Richard Phillips, Erin Falconer, John Bubniak, Sante D’Orazio, Kim Director, Sope Dirisu, Gabe Fazio Luke Greenfield, Timo Weiland, Simon Kirke, Amir Malaklou, Emma O’Connor, Eve Plumb, Davi Santos, Jake Silbermann, Mick Szal, Sarah Megan Thomas, Eleanor Chromy, Grace Cotton, Sarah Himadeh, Joyce Varvatos, Dominic Augustin, Peter Davis, Brandon Miles, Keira Phillips, Andrew Boszhardt, Eve Plumb, Colin Darretta, Whitney St. John, Nacho Ramos, Bettina Zilkha, Tiffany Hirth, and Cindy Yan.

All images: Jason Crowley/BFA

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

