Victoria’s Secret Escapes To The Beach With Iman, Taylor, Devin, & Jill!

Victoria’s Secret is kicking off summer vacation early! The brand has just revealed its new “Summer Escape” campaign, starring Imaan Hammam, Taylor Hill, Devyn Garcia, and Jill Kortleve, which spotlights its new Summer 2025 beachwear and swimwear. Each star hits the beach in VS’s latest lineup for the occasion, which takes direct inspiration from its early 2000’s archives with one-piece swimsuits and bikinis in ombré patterns, two-toned panels, and slick cutouts. Rounding out the range are lightweight dresses and separates in jewel-toned silks and bohemian crochets. The vacay vibes are complete with VS’s three limited-edition Bombshell fragrance mists inspired by Santorini, Amalfi, and St. Tropez, packed with notes of pineapple, vanilla, peony, and more. We’re already in the mood for sunny days ahead!

All images: Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

Demi Moore, Serena Williams, Willy Chavarria, Miuccia Prada, & More Top Time‘s TIME100 List!

This just in! Time magazine has released its annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people—and it’s a star-studded affair. This year’s five covers spotlight Demi Moore, Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran, and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis for their global influence and impressive achievements. Inside the issue, 95 other leaders across entertainment, music, business, sports, and more are profiled by their colleagues and heroes, including Willy Chavarria, Miuccia Prada, Blake Lively, Simone Biles, Rosé, Nikki Glaser, Mickalene Thomas, Bobbi Brown, and Raquel Willis. You can read all of their dynamic interviews—and check out the full list!—now on Time100.com. However, this is only the start of the issue’s celebrations! The magazine will keep the party going next week with its annual TIME100 Gala in NYC, recognizing each of its influential 2025 names—plus performances from both Snoop Dogg and Sheeran!

Gabby Windey Flys High At High School For Flower by Edie Parker’s 4/20 Campaign

Hop to it! Edie Parker‘s cannabis accessories brand Flower by Edie Parker is ready for 4/20—and celebrating with Gabby Windey! The Long Winded podcast host and Traitors star is front and center for the label’s cheeky new campaign, shot in the spirit of high school football games. Embodying nostalgic roles from head cheerleader to stoner and school mascot, Windey clutches her metallic Edie Parker Flower handbags—featuring retractable lighters!—colorful bongs, and more. Plus, the hilarious star strikes a pose in hot pants and bunny ears by the football green, whimsically nodding to Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s viral 2010’s Easter Bunny photo shoot—and spring’s whimsical holidays.

All images: Courtesy of Flower by Edie Parker

Dior Spotlights Its Staple Menswear Styles With Robert Pattinson

J’adore! Dior is embracing its signature men’s pieces with its newest “Dior Icons” capsule collection, complete with a campaign starring Robert Pattinson. Shot in a campaign by Alasdair McLellan, Pattinson’s chicly outfitted in the label’s staple “CD”-branded sneakers, structured jackets, loose-fitting trousers, and smooth knits. The hero pieces’ versatility is further emphasized through an all-neutral palette of white, beige, taupe, black, and light brown. Rounding out the range are leather goods including Dior’s new belted Normandie tote, complementing the range with an adventure-ready finish. You can discover the full line now on Dior.com.

All images: Alasdair McLellan

