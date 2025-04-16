News

Victoria’s Secret’s Super Summer, Time’s 100 Most Influential People, Plus! Gabby Windey Flys High!

Read your daily dose of chic intel right here...

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Daily news, news, fashion, Victoria's Secret, Imaan Hammam, Time, TIME100, Demi Moore, Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran, Flower by Edie Parker, Gabby Windey, campaigns, Dior, Robert Pattinson, Dior Homme
Imaan Hammam (Courtesy of Victoria's Secret), Gabby Windey (Courtesy of Flower by Edie Parker)

Victoria’s Secret Escapes To The Beach With Iman, Taylor, Devin, & Jill!

Victoria’s Secret is kicking off summer vacation early! The brand has just revealed its new “Summer Escape” campaign, starring Imaan Hammam, Taylor Hill, Devyn Garcia, and Jill Kortleve, which spotlights its new Summer 2025 beachwear and swimwear. Each star hits the beach in VS’s latest lineup for the occasion, which takes direct inspiration from its early 2000’s archives with one-piece swimsuits and bikinis in ombré patterns, two-toned panels, and slick cutouts. Rounding out the range are lightweight dresses and separates in jewel-toned silks and bohemian crochets. The vacay vibes are complete with VS’s three limited-edition Bombshell fragrance mists inspired by Santorini, Amalfi, and St. Tropez, packed with notes of pineapple, vanilla, peony, and more. We’re already in the mood for sunny days ahead!

All images: Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

Demi Moore, Serena Williams, Willy Chavarria, Miuccia Prada, & More Top Time‘s TIME100 List! 

This just in! Time magazine has released its annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people—and it’s a star-studded affair. This year’s five covers spotlight Demi Moore, Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran, and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis for their global influence and impressive achievements. Inside the issue, 95 other leaders across entertainment, music, business, sports, and more are profiled by their colleagues and heroes, including Willy Chavarria, Miuccia Prada, Blake Lively, Simone Biles, Rosé, Nikki Glaser, Mickalene Thomas, Bobbi Brown, and Raquel Willis. You can read all of their dynamic interviews—and check out the full list!—now on Time100.com. However, this is only the start of the issue’s celebrations! The magazine will keep the party going next week with its annual TIME100 Gala in NYC, recognizing each of its influential 2025 names—plus performances from both Snoop Dogg and Sheeran!

Time, Time100

Demi Moore, Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran (Courtesy of Time)

Gabby Windey Flys High At High School For Flower by Edie Parker’s 4/20 Campaign

Hop to it! Edie Parker‘s cannabis accessories brand Flower by Edie Parker is ready for 4/20—and celebrating with Gabby Windey! The Long Winded podcast host and Traitors star is front and center for the label’s cheeky new campaign, shot in the spirit of high school football games. Embodying nostalgic roles from head cheerleader to stoner and school mascot, Windey clutches her metallic Edie Parker Flower handbags—featuring retractable lighters!—colorful bongs, and more. Plus, the hilarious star strikes a pose in hot pants and bunny ears by the football green, whimsically nodding to Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s viral 2010’s Easter Bunny photo shoot—and spring’s whimsical holidays.

All images: Courtesy of Flower by Edie Parker 

Dior Spotlights Its Staple Menswear Styles With Robert Pattinson  

J’adore! Dior is embracing its signature men’s pieces with its newest “Dior Icons” capsule collection, complete with a campaign starring Robert Pattinson. Shot in a campaign by Alasdair McLellan, Pattinson’s chicly outfitted in the label’s staple “CD”-branded sneakers, structured jackets, loose-fitting trousers, and smooth knits. The hero pieces’ versatility is further emphasized through an all-neutral palette of white, beige, taupe, black, and light brown. Rounding out the range are leather goods including Dior’s new belted Normandie tote, complementing the range with an adventure-ready finish. You can discover the full line now on Dior.com.

All images: Alasdair McLellan

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Dior’s Pre-Fall 2025 Show Blossoms In Kyoto

Met Gala Vogue Covers, Carrie Bradshaw’s Return,...

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Generation,...

Dior’s New Face, Zendaya’s Met Gala RSVP,...

Chloe Fineman Chats Cherries, “SNL,” & More...

Victoria’s Secret’s New Designer, James LeBron Joins...

Aimee Lou Wood Chats White Lotus, Gigi...

Met Gala Guest List Rumors, A White...

Anna Wintour Reacts To Radhika Jones’ Departure,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.