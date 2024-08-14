Ashley Graham Shares Her Love Of Statement Watches & How She Tells Time

Ashley Graham is having the time of her life—literally! The model is the face of MICHELE Watches‘ new “Legacy Redefined” campaign, posing front and center with the brand’s gleaming timepieces. Ahead the campaign’s launch, we sat down with Ashley to chat watch styling, telling time, and a surprise connection to MICHELE through her manager.

How did you become connected with MICHELE Watches for their “Legacy Redefined” campaign?

I first heard about MICHELE Watches because of my manager. It was her first “big girl” watch, it was her first big purchase. When we heard from MICHELE, she got so excited, and I said, “I want to know more, I want to know more about them.” I got to hear it from a real customer, a real consumers’ feeling and passion and experience. It made me so excited to get involved with them, especially because of the brand celebrating “Legacy Redefined”—and that being such a big part of their campaign It’s something that I’m so excited about and stand for, empowering women and putting women in power.

What was your first watch?

It was a Fossil watch, and it had a rubber band. It was pretty sporty, actually, because I was such a tomboy!

Who taught you to tell time?

I’m pretty sure I learned in public school. But my dad was a big watch wearer, and it was very important for him that we all—me and my sisters—wore watches. That’s where the whole “wearing a watch,” starting in late elementary [to] beginning middle school, really began.

What is your favorite type of watch?

I like the bigger, the better. I like bling. I also love mixed metal. There’s so many in the whole collection that have mixed metal. They have lots of fun bling, and I like that they all feel very versatile. It feels like you could wear the big baddies during the day, but you could also wear the cute little mamas at night, and still feel very put together and very elegant. Or, as we would say, demure!

How do you wear or style watches?

I like to have my watch be a statement. I like it to be a hero, or have it be something that’s really celebrating the thing that I’m wearing on my body. Today, I have this off the runway Etro dress, and then I wanted to wear the blue face watch, because it pulls out that, extra little blue that you may not even think about in the dress. For me, it’s all about the statement.

