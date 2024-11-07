Highsnobiety Lays Off 12 Staff Members—With More Exits To Come in Europe

Highsnobiety is the latest platform to be affected by layoffs, according to Puck. On Monday, the brand laid off 12 staff members, including its New York-based fashion market editor, executive editor, commerce editor, two social media editors, and head of talent, due to high production costs. However, that’s not the end of staff exits at Highsnobiety, as more layoffs are expected to affect its European branch from parent company Zalando—though its next print issue will still hit newsstands in March. The moves follow the departure of Nichelle Sanders and Cosmopolitan and Seventeen‘s newly minted EIC Willa Bennett this year, as well as 2024’s massive staff layoffs at Goop, WWD, Footwear News, Time, Sports Illustrated, and more media platforms.

The layoffs occurred to make an “efficient allocation of resources” as Highsnobiety works to “streamlining our global structure to more closely align with the shifting industry as well as internal needs,” a Highsnobiety representative told Puck.

Emily Ratajkowski Sparkles In Kurt Geiger’s Glitzy Holiday Campaign

Tis the season! Emily Ratajkowski is kicking off the holidays on an especially sparkly note as the face of Kurt Geiger‘s latest campaign. In new images, the supermodel poses in creative director Rebecca Farrar-Hockley’s latest eye-catching accessories. The brand’s glitzy holiday lineup includes metallic and multicolored handbags, mirrored pumps, gleaming multicolored crystal jewelry, and more! We’ve particularly got our eyes on the label’s Eagle clutch, Macrame and Shoreditch Bow bags, which are back in new hues after their debut in 2023—and live now on KurtGeiger.com.

All images: Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Christian Siriano & Ashley Longshore Are Hosting A Book Signing Party This Weekend!

Christian Siriano and artist BFF Ashley Longshore are teaming up for their latest event—which will be open to the public! On Friday, the fashionable duo will host a colorful cocktail party for Siriano’s The New Red Carpet and Longshore’s Giving the Bird from 5:15 to 8:00 pm at the Ashley Longshore Gallery in SoHo, New York City. During the event, Longshore will interview Christian for a special discussion on all things fashion, followed by a signing for both of their books—which will be available on-site for purchase. We’ll see you there!

Harper Seven Sweetly Presents Victoria Beckham With Harpers Bazaar UK Award!

In need of some heartwarming news? Victoria Beckham‘s daughter Harper Seven just presented her all-star mom with her Woman of the Year trophy at Harper’s Bazaar UK‘s Woman of the Year awards. Wearing a shimmering dress from Victoria’s latest collection, the 13-year-old overcame stage fright during her opening speech to champion her mom as an “amazing mummy” who taught her the “value of working hard, dreaming big and what it takes to succeed.” Aw! Check out the sweet moment for yourself, below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk)

Complex Announces Its Print Magazine Relaunch This December

Complex is bringing back its print editions! The magazine took to TikTok to share the news this week, revealing that its physical Complex Magazine issues will be back on newsstands in December. Previously, the publication’s print offerings shuttered in December 2016—making the return 8 years in the making. The moment marks the latest news for Complex, following the appointments of Aria Hughes as editor-in-chief and Noah Callahan-Bever as chief content officer in May. We can’t wait to pick up our magazines next month!

Gifts That Give: ULTA Beauty and GLAM4GOOD

ULTA Beauty is celebrating an eclectic group of brands and founders to support GLAM4GOOD, an incredible organization that aims to enhance self-esteem and promote positivity to people in need. This holiday season discover nine beauty essentials from BIPOC-founded brands at ULTA Beauty. Participating brands include Beauty Blender, Makeup Sponge Deluxe Sample, Better Not Younger, Haire Redemption, Restoration Butter Masque, Camille Rose, Curl Love Moisture Milk, Carolina Herrera, Bad Boy Cobalt Eau De Parfum, Carolina Herrara, Good Girl Blush Eau de Parfum, Cocokind, Resurrection Polypeptide Cream, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Deluxe Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer- Riri, Pat McGrath Labs, Mini Mattetrance Lipstick, Beautiful Stranger Pattern Beauty, Treatment Mask. All net proceeds from this Beauty Essentials: BIPOC Founders Edition kit will be donated to GLAM4GOOD. The organization repurposes unused merchandise to address self-care and clothing insecurity in America.

The kit retail price: $29 and is available today at select stores and Ulta.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.