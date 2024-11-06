Purvi Padia & Katie Lee Biegel Host REVELRY’s Holiday Collection Launch Party

Spirits were high in the West Village for the launch of REVELRY‘s holiday collection! The chic homeware brand’s founder, Purvi Padia, joined forces with Kind of Wild co-founder Katie Lee Biegel for an intimate wine tasting event at her home. Guests discovered Padia’s latest festive designs while sipping on Kind of Wild wines, ahead of an elegant sit-down dinner at sunset. Attendees included Taara Sajnani Das, Keke Lindgard, Seema Bansal Chadha, Roma Shah, Lyle Maltz, Sam Dumas, Nandini Vaid, Trang Nguyen, Erika Kwee, Maggie Wu, Lauren Kucerak, Jessica Minkoff, Dee Poku, Sarah Wragge, Lauren Kucerak, Taara Sajnani Das, Neha Prakash, and more.

ABC Carpet & Home Welcomes The Holidays & Its Rustic Second Floor With A Colorful Soirée

ABC Carpet & Home kicked off the holiday season with a vibrant party at its Broadway flagship store. After dark, the brand closed its doors for guests to peruse its latest colorful assortments of home decorations, furniture, kitchenware, rugs, and more at an intimate cocktail party. The event also toasted the official opening of its expanded second floor, which includes greater displays of vintage pieces and an independent designer workspace. Guests included Justin Theroux, Coco Rocha, Batsheva Hay, Hanna Flanagan, Evan Ross Katz, Benjamin Patch, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Peter Som, Briar Turner, Matthew Mazur, William Cullum, Benny Or, and more.

LALO Tequila Celebrates 5 Years With a Hotel Esencia Retreat

Happy fifth birthday, LALO Tequila! To celebrate its landmark anniversary, the brand hosted a three-day event at Mexico’s luxurious Hotel Esencia resort. The sun-soaked affair kicked off with a welcome cocktail and beach dinner hosted by LALO co-founders Lalo Gonzalez and David R. Carballido. During the multi-day occasion, attendees were treated to tequila tastings, yoga classes, and curated dinners, creating an experience to remember. Guests included Justin Theroux, Charlotte Groenevald, Marcos Fecchino, Brian Atwood, Micaela Erlanger, Nicole Braydon Bloom, Sarah Hoover, Antoni Porowski, and more.

