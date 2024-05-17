Complex’s New EIC, Appointments at Vogue & Canada Goose, Plus! More Moves To Peruse!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Aria Hughes is now editor in chief at Complex. Noah Callahan-Bever is now chief content officer at the company.

2. Haider Ackermann is now creative director of Canada Goose.

3. Ian Malone is now experiences development manager at Vogue.

4. Elyse Weissman is now senior director, communications at MSG Entertainment.

5. Said Dabbagh is now general manager of Glaze. The brand is part of Waldencast Ventures’ portfolio.

6. Catie Currie is now account executive at The Consultancy PR.

7. Isabella Šarlija is now copywriter at EADEM.

Plus!

8. LeCollectiveM is now representing Gitano Island and Amarena.

9. JBC is now representing Shinola.

10. YaYa Publicity is now representing Alison Lou.

11. Purple PR is now representing The Latin American Fashion Awards.

12. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Peppermayo.

13. Modeworld is now representing TTSWTRS.

14. MVPR is now representing Eastie LA and XÜXÜ World.

15. LRJ PR & Communications is now representing Fluency Beauty and Delia Do Fragrances.

16. KCD is now representing Ant/Dote.

17. Vanetten is now representing Sophie Ratner Jewelry.

18. Michele Marie PR is now representing Studio Levana.

19. Magnolia PR is now representing Emlagh by Morgan Clifford.

20. Salt Ruttner Co. is now representing Christy Lynn.

21. PR Consulting is now representing TheTwentyTwo New York.

22. Rosalía is now a brand ambassador for Dior.

23. Emma Roberts is now a brand ambassador for Fashionphile.

24. Son Suk-ku is now a brand ambassador for Burberry.

15. David Beckham has joined Hugo Boss in a multi-year partnership, where he will design and curate seasonal and capsule collections for its BOSS label.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

