Glenn Martens’ Maison Margiela Debut Closes Couture Week

At Paris Haute Couture Week, Glenn Martens closed Fall 2025’s series of runways with Maison Margiela Articanal’s highly anticipated show. The moment also marked Martens’ first collection since being named the brand’s creative director after John Galliano‘s surprise exit last fall. For Fall 2025, Martens dove deep into Martin Margiela’s original archive to merge the house’s edgy, craft-focused design signatures with inspirations of medieval architecture, Gothic structures, and the culture of the Netherlands and Flanders. His resulting line featured an array of intricate ensembles, separates, and gowns, elevated by details from hand-painted embossed floral patterns and prints, three-dimensional textures with colors from Dutch nature paintings, and glittering allover beading. Each model notably wore a coordinating or sheer mask, while a reimagined Smashing Pumpkins soundtrack brought a hauntingly enchanting effect to the show. The show had a slew of starry front row guests as well, including Cardi B, Dianna Aaron, Taissa Farmiga, Gabbriette, Law Roach, Tessa Thompson, Matty Healy, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Doechii Glows For British Vogue‘s August Issue

British Vogue has a radiant new cover girl: Doechii! The rapper fronts the magazine’s new August issue, photographed in an enchanting editorial photographed by Elizaveta Porodina. For the occasion, she’s outfitted in gleaming jewels and a colorful, vibrant wardrobe of pieces by Loewe, Stella McCartney, Balenciaga, McQueen, Atelier Versace, and more. While speaking with Jazmine Hughes for her feature profile, Doechii chats about her major rise to fame in 2025—as well as headlining Glastonbury, her viral BET Awards speech, authenticity, walking the Met Gala red carpet, and her past 2020 vlogs making waves online.

“I found it fascinating that one day I could look back at all those videos and just watch myself,” Doechii says. “She was really on to something. And I think about other people and other kids that can watch it and relate and be like, ‘OK, this is a normal feeling to have when you’re 17, or 23. I want to be an artist one day, let me watch Doechii’s video on a really hard day she had.’ I just wanted to freeze time.”

All images: Elizaveta Porodina

Is Sydney Sweeney Launching A Lingerie Brand?

Sydney Sweeney is venturing into design with her latest project: a lingerie brand, according to Puck. The “Euphoria” star’s line is evidently being financially backed by Ben Schwerin, a partner at private equity company Coatue and former head of partnerships at Snapchat. Her brand’s production also has ties to her surprising presence at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding, as Bezos and Michael Dell spent $1 billion to back the Coatue Innovation Fund—and all of the aforementioned attendees are pals with Schwerin. Stay tuned for more as this launch develops!

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs Are Releasing A Fashion Line

Twin influencers D’Lila and Jessie Combs—daughters of Sean “Diddy” Combs—are taking their first steps into fashion design, according to CNN. The pair took to Instagram today to share their brand 12TWINTY1 is launching this year, with its name inspired by their December 21 birthday. Though there’s no further updates on the label’s designs or aesthetics, shoppers can sign up for its waitlist on 12Twinty1.com.

Kendall Jenner Soaks Up The Sun In Her New FWRD Summer Campaign

Sunny days are here for Kendall Jenner! The model embraces laidback summer style in her latest campaign as FWRD’s creative director, starring in the retailer’s new Summer ’25 imagery photographed by Cass Bird. Jenner rides a horse and lounges across green fields, a truck, and a rustic barn for the ranch-themed occasion, outfitted in colorful swimwear, breezy dresses, plaids, denim, and lightweight separates from labels including Guest In Residence, Khaite, The Row, and more. You can shop her full edit for the summer season now on FWRD.com.

All images: Cass Bird

Fergie Revamps Her “London Bridge” Music Video With Megan Stalter

Love you long time! After 19 years, Fergie returned to London to film a new music video for her 2006 single “London Bridge,” made in collaboration with Netflix’s Too Much. The artist, who filmed the song’s original video on the city’s Tower Bridge, shot the new clip on London Bridge itself—which also co-stars Too Much star Megan Stalter. Together, the pair romp through the streets of the UK and pose for paparazzi—and Stalter even has a surprise skirmish with British police! You can check out the full video below on YouTube.

