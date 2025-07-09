Balenciaga Bids Farewell To Demna At Haute Couture Week

Au revoir, Demna! The designer held his final runway show for Balenciaga‘s Fall 2025 couture collection in Paris this morning—one of the major moments fashion fans have been anticipating on the Haute Couture Week calendar. The show notably opened with Kim Kardashian, draped in silk and a furry coat in homage to Elizabeth Taylor; in fact, Kardashian wore Taylor’s own personal diamond earrings from the archives of Lorraine Schwartz, who also bejeweled models throughout the show. With a mix of sharply formal evening gowns, casual jackets, coats, and denim, and futuristic leather sets, the collection was undeniably Demna—with a flared lace bridal gown closing the runway. The show also featured cameos from Naomi Campbell and Isabelle Huppert, continuing Demna’s penchant for casting celebrity friends as models. During the show, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Yeoh, Katy Perry, Naomi Ackie, and more stars were also in attendance for the special occasion—which officially ended Demna’s Balenciaga runway tenure ahead of his first Gucci show in October.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Expands With Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, And More Stars!

Gird your loins! Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet are entering the editorial fashion world as the newest cast members of The Devil Wears Prada 2, according to Variety. But they aren’t the only new additions; the cast will also include Caleb Hearon,Helen J. Shen , and Conrad Ricamora. Rounding out the latest casting lineup are two familiar faces from the original Devil Wears Prada: Tracie Thoms, who played Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway)’s BFF Lily, and Tibor Feldman, who played Elias-Clark chairman Irv Ravitz. As previously reported, production on the David Frankel-directed film has officially begun in New York City with original stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. We’ll be waiting for our invites when the film premieres on May 1, 2026!

Luke Newton Is Cast As Lee Alexander McQueen For “House Of McQueen”

Looks like “House of McQueen” has found its Alexander McQueen! Bridgerton heartthrob Luke Newton will step into Lee Alexander McQueen’s shoes for the off-Broadway play this fall, according to Deadline. As previously reported, the production directed by Sam Helfrich will follow McQueen’s life with a focus on his personal struggles and influential fashion career, with a script written by Darrah Cloud and costume design by Kaye Voyce, set design by Jason Ardizzone-West, and executive production by Rick Lazes. McQueen’s nephew Gary James McQueen will serve as the show’s acting creative director—and, though McQueen’s pieces won’t be used as costumes, loaned archival pieces from donors will be displayed in some capacity. Keep an eye out for the show when it hits the stage on September 9!

Christian Louboutin Expands His Nudes Collection With Ballet-Worthy Heels

This summer, Christian Louboutin‘s kicking up its heels with a new addition! The designer has expanded his Nudes collection—which first launched in 2013—with the Cassia Lace Up, a crepe satin pump with squared toes and crossed ankle straps inspired by ballet slippers. The limited-edition style, which comes in five skin tone shades, is complete with 100mm-high stilettos for a sultry leg-lengthening effect. Fashion fans can now shop the style at Louboutin’s stores and Saks Fifth Avenue’s NYC flagship, as well as Saks.com. The moment marks Louboutin’s latest launch of 2025, which has also seen the designer introduce his first eyewear line and a viral collaboration with Maison Margiela.

Gabriela Hearst Debuts 100% Cotton Recycled Denim

Gabriela Hearst is continuing her sustainability goals with a new eco-friendly denim collection! The designer has just launched her first line of 100% recycled cotton denim, featuring five bright colors inspired by pigments she received from filmmaker pal Clara Cullen. The jeans in the collection were hand-treated with less electricity and circular water usage, even making their creation process sustainable. Plus, with silhouettes including the bootcut Willa, straight-leg Rey, and cropped bootcut Ezra, there’s a denim silhouette that will appeal to any fashionista. You can discover the full range now on GabrielaHearst.com.

The Fifth Avenue Hotel Is Travel + Leisure‘s Best Hotel In NYC!

Need a staycation? The Fifth Avenue Hotel has just been named the No. 1 hotel in New York City, according to Travel + Leisure‘s World’s Best Awards 2025 list. The luxe hotel combines NYC’s rich heritage with modern design, and has quickly become a top destination since it opened in October 2023 under Flâneur Hospitality founder Alex Ohebshalom. Travel + Leisure‘s annual list highlights the world’s top hotels, cities, islands, spas, airplanes, cruise lines, and more, voted on by the magazine’s readers. In addition to the Fifth Avenue Hotel, other top properties that made the cut include its sister property The Inn of The Five Graces—voted the No. 1 Top Hotel in Santa Fe—plus the Shangri-La The Shard (No. 1 Hotel in London), Primland Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection: Meadows of Dan, Virginia (Best Resort Hotel in the south), Quisisana Resort in Maine (No. 1 Hotel in New England), and more.

Lila Moss Gets The Barbie Treatment With A New T1 Diabetes Doll

Lila Moss is officially a Barbie girl! As part of Mattel’s ongoing commitment to representation, the young model is getting her very own Barbie, reflective of her life with T1 diabetes, as announced on Instagram. Complete with an insulin pump and Continuous Glucose Monitor, the doll brings additional inclusivity to the world of Barbie—and furthers the brand’s message that chronic conditions and more can’t hold women back from achieving their dreams. Moss also took to Instagram to share how honored she is to be a part of the project, reinforcing the importance of visibility and empowering those with T1 to wear their medical accessories with pride.

Bratz Is Launching A Special Collab With Clueless!

We’re totally buggin‘! To celebrate Clueless‘ 30th anniversary, Bratz has teamed up with the fashionable ’90s film to release three new dolls of leading ladies Cher, Dionne, and Tai—who are absolutely girls with a passion for fashion! Though we have yet to see their Bratz versions in full, the collab’s first teaser from Instagram hints that Cher and Dionne are outfitted in their signature matching plaid sets, while Tai is outfitted in bright red. The moment marks the latest co-branded release from Bratz, which has also launched collabs with Jean Paul Gaultier, Gentle Monster, Cult Gaia, and Kylie Jenner in recent months.

