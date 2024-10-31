Valentino Unleashes Alessandro Michele’s First Collection In Dover Street Market

Welcome to the jungle! Valentino has found its newest collaborator in Dover Street Market: a pop-up collab centered on Alessandro Michele‘s long-awaited Valentino Avant Les Débuts Spring 2025 collection. The Italian brand’s pop-up stores within the retailer will be launched starting today in various cities, including Los Angeles, London, Singapore, and Paris. For a whimsical touch, the line will also be installed within the Elephant Space at Dover Street’s Ginza and Beijing stores on Nov. 13—followed by permanent Valentino shops in Dover Street Market’s London, Ginza, Beijing, and New York locations. Talk about a fashion expansion!

Victoria Beckham Covers Harper’s Bazaar UK‘s Women of the Year Issue

Looking stunning as always, Victoria Beckham covers Harper’s Bazaar UK‘s 2024 Women of the Year issue. Wearing a chic white pantsuit courtesy of her namesake brand, VB isn’t just serving looks—but also serving entrepreneurship, as her label celebrates its landmark 17th anniversary this year! The designer is one of the magazine’s four Women of the Year covergirls, alongside Sophie Turner, Katarina Johnson Thompson, and Ambika Mod, creating an especially stylish group to commemorate 2024.

British Fashion Council Announces 204’s BFC Foundation Award Nominees

The British Fashion Awards are fast approaching—and we’ve already got our first nominees! Aaron Esh, Chopova Lowena, Tolu Coker, Bianca Saunders, and LABRUM London are all up for the British Fashion Council (BFC)’s 2024 BFC Foundation Award, which celebrates designers receiving support from its organizations BFC NEWGEN, BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund, and the BFC Fashion Trust. As for the rest of this year’s nominees? We’ll see them on the red carpet for the Pandora-sponsored event, held on December 2 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Mark your calendars!

PUMA & Danielle Guizio Reunite For Their Second Sleek Collab

Puma’s rejoined forces with designer Danielle Guizio, launching its second collaboration with the it-girl beloved designer’s namesake brand. The pair’s second Puma x Guizio line highlights retro and racing aesthetics with a new Speedcat sneaker, cast in stark black and white leather. The neutral style’s launch follows Guizo’s colorful Speedcat shoe from her first Puma collab in September, as well as the launch of her Soho boutique that same month. We’ll have our credit cards at the ready on November 9, when the style launches at Guizio’s store, Guizio.com, and select Puma stockiest.

Claridge’s Enlists Sir Paul Smith to Design Tree

In more news from the UK…Claridge’s, London’s legendary Mayfair hotel, much-anticipated annual Christmas tree will be designed by Sir Paul Smith this year. Expect a traditional 19ft Christmas tree decorated with 100 bespoke birdhouses, all with a Paul Smith twist, with roofs decorated in playing cards, postage stamps and dice. The Brit has collaborated with British architect Nik Ramage, who will make a series of mechanical birdhouses and design studio Studiomama, who will create a series of their whimsical ‘Off Cut Creatures’ to sit around the base of the tree

