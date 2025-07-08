Chanel’s Golden Couture Shines During Paris Haute Couture Week

Chanel returned to the Grand Palais this morning for its Fall 2025 haute couture collection, held in the venue’s Salon d’Honneur during Paris Haute Couture Week. Inspired by the simplicity of nature and Chanel’s 31 rue Cambon ateliers, the line was the last created by the label’s in-house team before new creative director Matthieu Blazy‘s first runway debuts in October. Tweed skirt suits, separates, and dresses were crafted in smooth knits and soft mohair, cast in tonal shades of deep gold, cream, plum, black, and dark green. Added levity came from multicolored flowers, seen in embroidery on dresses and coats. Wheat ears—which Gabrielle Chanel saw as a symbol of abundance—were prominent throughout the collection, embroidered across dresses, embossed on sparkling buttons, and clutched in a golden bouquet held by the show’s finale bride. A star-studded crowd was in attendance for the occasion as well, including Lorde, Gracie Abrams, Keira Knightley, Naomi Campbell, Laufey, Kirsten Dunst, Sofia Coppola, Romy Mars, Cosima Mars, Marion Cotillard, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Chanel

Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus Face Dropping Summer Sales

It’s shaping up to be a challenging sales year for luxury brands—including Saks Fifth Avenue. The retailer, which merged earlier this year with Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman in a $2.7 billion deal, has faced a sales drop of 28% compared to 2024, according to The Business of Fashion. Alongside Saks, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf’s sales also dropped 26% each compared to last year. The shift follows Saks Global’s release of its financial performance in May, where the combined revenue of Saks, Neiman’s, and Bergdorf’s dropped 10% to $7.3 billion. The group’s low sales also follow the luxury slowdown of 2024 that’s continued into 2025, with decreasing sales affecting brands including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci, Burberry, and more.

Role Model Fronts VMan‘s July 2025 Issue

VMan has a brand-new cover star: Role Model (AKA Travis Pillsbury). The musician covers the magazine’s new July 2025 issue, outfitted in Calvin Klein’s denim and sharp separates. While speaking with writer Charlie Kolbrener in his accompanying feature profile, Role Model chats about the rerelease of his album Kansas Anymore, new role in Lena Dunham’s upcoming Netflix film Good Sex, and friendship with fellow star Gracie Abrams—who he’s also touring with this year.

“She was one of the first people I met and hung around with when I first moved to LA, and was just very welcoming,” Pillsbury said. “She was about to put out her first EP Minor. I feel like I’ve had the privilege of watching her from that very beginning moment to now doing massive arena shows around the world and exploding, rightfully so. It’s cool now, I get to watch it side stage. It’s a very full circle moment for me personally. And it’s the best—she’s just the nicest person I could ever meet.”

All images: Richie Talboy

Moroccanoil Is Marking Down Its Signature Products For Amazon Prime Day!

Amazon Prime Day is here—and Moroccanoil is ready for the occasion. The luxe haircare brand has just released a selection of its signature products on sale for the shopping holiday. The label’s sale includes 25% off full sizes of its popular Curl Defining Cream, Frizz Shield Spray, Luminous Hairspray Strong, Perfect Defense, Dry Texture Spray, Volumizing Mousse, Mending Infusion. Added discounts can also be found across all sizes of its body oils—which are all discounted by 30%—and tools, which are also 30% off. Get your credit cards at the ready before heading to Moroccanoil’s Amazon page!

All images: Courtesy of Amazon

Marc Jacobs Teams Up With Mowalola For An Edgy New Collab

Marc Jacobs has just announced a new collaboration with Mowalola! The dynamic pair’s resulting line explores themes of futurism, New York City culture, and modern Black identity. Their collection features video game-inspired graphic prints across a colorful tank top, two T-shirts, and a collaborative version of Jacobs’ signature Sack handbag. Completing the range are slick studded circular bags, as well as an assortment of silver-toned jewelry—which seamlessly merges both brands’ love of avant-garde style and self-expression. You can discover the full collection now, which retails from $65 to $795 at MarcJacobs.com.

All images: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

TSA Is Phasing Out Its Shoe Removal Policy During Airport Check-In

Tired of taking your shoes off during TSA check-in? You might not have to for much longer! The policy, which has existed at U.S. airports from the Transportation Security Administration since 2006, is being phased out this year, according to People. Some airports have already let passengers keep their shoes on while checking in, including Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Portland International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and Piedmont Triad International Airport. As of Monday, the New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and Los Angeles International Airport have also apparently begun implanting the new policy as well. However, if passengers’ shoes trigger security scanners, they will still have to remove their shoes to be screened.

Additional reporting by Julia Karns and Katie Bradshaw.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.