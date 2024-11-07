The holidays are nearly here—and it’s time to put on your dancing shoes! As the cold weather season kicks off, we’ve had our eyes on the latest sandals, pumps, and slingbacks that are utterly perfect for the upcoming party scene. Whether you prefer sleek stilettos or a chunky block heel, there’s a pair that’s perfect for anyone—and accents like sparkling crystals, gleaming metallics, and sumptuous jewel tones make them all the more desirable. Below, check out our top party shoe picks at every price point for the season of festivities ahead.
Under $100
Guess, Gelyae block-heel sandals, $60 (was $99)
Tommy Hilfiger, Metallic pointed pumps, $84 (was $139)
DKNY, Waylin sandals, $65 (was $129)
Nina, Valley sandals, $89
Under $200
Steve Madden, Kari pumps, $110
Schutz, Keefa sling sandals, $138
Talbots, Emma metallic wedge pumps, $169
Sam Edelman, Krissa sandals, $150
Kurt Geiger, Kensington platform sandals, $195
Under $500
Pinko, Laminated pumps with metal toes, $322
Banana Republic, Italian metallic leather block-heel sandals, $260
L’AGENCE, Fosette lace heels, $395
Stuart Weitzman, Felicity slides, $475
Under $,1000
Manolo Blahnik, Oyounak mules, $995
Max Mara, Satin and crystal sandals, $765
Alexandre Birman, Olivia 85 pumps, $795
Nomasei, Adora sandals, $620
Over $1,000
Jimmy Choo, Orb 95 sandals, $1,295
Christian Louboutin, Kate Max Strass Eternity pumps, $3,245
Aquazzura, Tequila 105 sandals, $1,450
Gucci, Pumps with crystal chain, $1,890
