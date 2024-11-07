Chic Report

Daily Holiday Gifts: The Best New Shoes To Wear This Season

These sparkly, high-shine, and colorful shoes are perfect for any holiday soirée

by Aaron Royce
Georgina Rodriguez (Courtesy of Guess)

The holidays are nearly here—and it’s time to put on your dancing shoes! As the cold weather season kicks off, we’ve had our eyes on the latest sandals, pumps, and slingbacks that are utterly perfect for the upcoming party scene.  Whether you prefer sleek stilettos or a chunky block heel, there’s a pair that’s perfect for anyone—and accents like sparkling crystals, gleaming metallics, and sumptuous jewel tones make them all the more desirable. Below, check out our top party shoe picks at every price point for the season of festivities ahead.

Under $100

Guess, Gelyae block-heel sandals, $60 (was $99)

(Courtesy of Guess)

Tommy Hilfiger, Metallic pointed pumps, $84 (was $139)

(Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger)

DKNY, Waylin sandals, $65 (was $129)

(Courtesy of DKNY)

Nina, Valley sandals, $89

(Courtesy of Nina)

Under $200

Steve Madden, Kari pumps, $110

(Courtesy of Steve Madden)

Schutz, Keefa sling sandals, $138

(Courtesy of Schutz)

Talbots, Emma metallic wedge pumps, $169

(Courtesy of Talbots)

Sam Edelman, Krissa sandals, $150

(Courtesy of Sam Edelman)

Kurt Geiger, Kensington platform sandals, $195

(Courtesy of Kurt Geiger)

Under $500

Pinko, Laminated pumps with metal toes, $322

(Courtesy of Pinko)

Banana Republic, Italian metallic leather block-heel sandals, $260

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

L'AGENCE, Fosette lace heels, $395

(Courtesy of L’AGENCE)

Stuart Weitzman, Felicity slides, $475

(Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman)

Under $,1000

Manolo Blahnik, Oyounak mules, $995

(Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik)

Max Mara, Satin and crystal sandals, $765

(Courtesy of Max Mara)

Alexandre Birman, Olivia 85 pumps, $795

(Courtesy of Alexandre Birman)

Nomasei, Adora sandals, $620

(Courtesy of Nomasei)

Over $1,000

Jimmy Choo, Orb 95 sandals, $1,295

(Courtesy of Jimmy Choo)

Christian Louboutin, Kate Max Strass Eternity pumps, $3,245

(Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Aquazzura, Tequila 105 sandals, $1,450

(Courtesy of Aquazzura)

Gucci, Pumps with crystal chain, $1,890

(Courtesy of Gucci)

