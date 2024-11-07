The holidays are nearly here—and it’s time to put on your dancing shoes! As the cold weather season kicks off, we’ve had our eyes on the latest sandals, pumps, and slingbacks that are utterly perfect for the upcoming party scene. Whether you prefer sleek stilettos or a chunky block heel, there’s a pair that’s perfect for anyone—and accents like sparkling crystals, gleaming metallics, and sumptuous jewel tones make them all the more desirable. Below, check out our top party shoe picks at every price point for the season of festivities ahead.

Under $100

Guess, Gelyae block-heel sandals, $60 (was $99)

Tommy Hilfiger, Metallic pointed pumps, $84 (was $139)

DKNY, Waylin sandals, $65 (was $129)

Nina, Valley sandals, $89

Under $200

Steve Madden, Kari pumps, $110

Schutz, Keefa sling sandals, $138

Talbots, Emma metallic wedge pumps, $169

Sam Edelman, Krissa sandals, $150

Kurt Geiger, Kensington platform sandals, $195

Under $500

Pinko, Laminated pumps with metal toes, $322

Banana Republic, Italian metallic leather block-heel sandals, $260

L’AGENCE, Fosette lace heels, $395

Stuart Weitzman, Felicity slides, $475

Under $,1000

Manolo Blahnik, Oyounak mules, $995

Max Mara, Satin and crystal sandals, $765

Alexandre Birman, Olivia 85 pumps, $795

Nomasei, Adora sandals, $620

Over $1,000

Jimmy Choo, Orb 95 sandals, $1,295

Christian Louboutin, Kate Max Strass Eternity pumps, $3,245

Aquazzura, Tequila 105 sandals, $1,450

Gucci, Pumps with crystal chain, $1,890

