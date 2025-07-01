News

by Aaron Royce
Anne Hathaway in "The Devil Wears Prada", Doja Cat (Steven Klein)

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Kicks Off Production In NYC! Who Isn’t Coming Back?

 The Devil Wears Prada is back, with Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) returning to terrorize the fashion world in 2026’s The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film has just begun production in New York City under director David Frankel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to Streep, the returning cast for the fashionable sequel includes Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs), Emily Blunt (Emily), and Stanley Tucci (Nigel), as well as Kenneth Branagh in an undisclosed role—so, keep an eye out for scenes throughout the city on your commutes! Word is Adrian Grenier, who played Andy’s beau, will not be joining the cast. While no additional details have been released, we’ve heard rumors that a very fashion-forward duo are designing the film’s costumes—plus, if Lauren Weisberger’s stylish sequel novel is the source material, the film could likely follow Andy and Emily as they launch their own bridal magazine and Priestly’s Runway struggles in the digital age. That’s all!  

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in “The Devil Wears Prada”

Doja Cat Lights Up V Magazine’s “Fellini Underground” Issue

 V Magazine‘s tapped Doja Cat as the new cover star of its Fall Preview issue, “Fellini Underground,” inspired by the edgier sides of city life. Arriving shortly before the summer launch of her new album, Vie, Doja’s photographed by longtime V collaborator Steven Klein in a neon-lit editorial—which, if the Nicola Formichetti-styled cover is any indication, will feature plenty of sexy cutouts and pops of color! You can pre-order the issue now, which hits newsstands on July 11.

Doja Cat (Steven Klein)

All images: Steven Klein

Lululemon Files A Major Dupe Lawsuit Against Costco!

Dupe drama’s begun brewing for Lululemon, which just filed a hefty lawsuit against Costco. The athleisure brand states that the warehouse-style retailer’s Kirkland brand sold “knockoff” products similar to Lululemon’s own designs, according to People. Lululemon’s logic behind the lawsuit is to protect its intellectual property and brand reputation, stemming from public reactions including the “#LululemonDupes” hashtag that features the products on social media, according to statements by the label. Looks like Costco’s in hot water! Stay tuned!

Lululemon Glow Up Studio event (Getty Images)

What’s America’s Best-Looking State?

Ahead of the Fourth of July, we couldn’t help but wonder…out of all 50 US states, which has the most attractive population? Apparently, it’s California, according to a new study by TDM Agency. The OnlyFans agency used criteria including model and celebrity presences and public health to create their final list—including how many Victoria’s Secret Angels, Miss USA winners, and People Sexiest Man Alive cover stars hail from each state. Immediately after California (with 6 VS Angels and Sexiest Men Alive, as well as a 30.1% exercise rate) is New York, with  three Sexiest Man Alive winners, four Miss USA winners, and a 30.8% exercise rate. Additional states that made the top 10 include Hawaii, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Alaska, New Jersey, Utah, and Connecticut. Meanwhile, others in lower rankings include Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, and Florida.

Jasmine Tookes

Additional reporting by Julia Karns.

