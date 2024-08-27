Willa Bennett Is Cosmopolitan & Seventeen Magazine’s New EIC

Surprise! Cosmopolitan and Seventeen magazines have found their new editor-in-chief in one Willa Bennett. The young editrix, currently EIC at Highsnobiety, will take over the role from Jessica Giles on September 16.

In the nonchalant style she’s become known for, Bennett revealed the news in an Instagram post this afternoon. “It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to my wildly talented team at Highsnobiety but I’m so grateful and excited to lead these two legendary brands into the future,” she shared. “This is only the beginning….. “

Prior to Bennett’s appointment, Giles led Cosmopolitan‘s print publication and website since her editor-in-chief tenure began in 2018. She is stepping down from her role. Bennett herself has led Highsnobiety since July 2022, following her expansion of GQ‘s social media presence for over two years.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Hearst laid off the majority of its Seventeen staff in 2023. The publication has since continued operations with contributions from freelance writers, Hearst staff, and Cosmo editors. We’ll be watching to see how Bennett’s tenure changes both Cosmopolitan and Seventeen—and what Giles does next!

