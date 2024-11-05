Goop’s Editorial & Beauty Staff Is Reduced By A Second Round Of Layoffs

Ruh roh. Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle brand Goop has just cut 10 staff members from its payroll, according to a new report by Rachel Strugatz for Puck. The most recently cut include staff across the brand’s editorial and beauty teams, including executive beauty director Jean Godfrey-June—previously a top editrix at Lucky and Elle. However, Goop’s latest cuts follow its September layoffs of nearly 40 staff members—and, according to Strugatz, more layoffs are apparently on the horizon.

“As Goop continues to restructure and move toward a new organization design focused on fashion, beauty, and food, we have made a small reduction in staff headcount to optimize operational efficiency and revenue growth in our key verticals of beauty and fashion,” a Goop spokesperson tells Puck. The individual added that Goop Beauty sales are up 21%, while Paltrow’s G. Label fashion line sales are up 45 percent year-to-date. However, the brand declined to share revenue figures.

“The Atelier with Alina Cho” Will Celebrate 10 Years With Thom Browne!

Alina Cho and Thom Browne are toasting a decade of style! On November 15, Cho will sit down with Browne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for her latest “The Atelier with Alina Cho” discussion. The event will notably mark 10 years of “The Atelier” series, where Cho sits down for live discussions with fashion’s top designers, leaders, and more. Those interested in attending can reserve tickets now on the Met’s website.

CFDA Announces Finalists For The Empowered Vision Award

The CFDA and the Frazier Family Foundation’s new initiative is almost here! The organizations have announced Diotima’s Rachel Scott, Harbison’s Charles Harbison, and Aisling Camps as the finalists for their Empowered Vision Award, according to the CFDA. The award, which aims to promote equity for independent Black designers, features a $100,000 financial grant and a year-long mentorship program—which is also worth $100,000. The winner will be revealed at a cocktail event on November 14, marking the CFDA’s latest ceremonial honor after its CFDA Fashion Awards—which found Scott taking home the trophy for Womenswear Designer of the Year.

Bergdorf Goodman’s New Roger Vivier Capsule Is Going For Gold

Bergdorf Goodman‘s latest collab is entering the gilded age! The beloved retailer has teamed up with Roger Vivier on a luxe capsule collection of 9 shoe styles. The BG-exclusive capsule line includes Vivier’s signature pumps, booties, and loafers in a palette of two-toned gold, black, and deep blue—plus a wild splash of zebra print! You can discover the full line now on BergdorfGoodman.com—or pay a visit to the store’s legendary shoe salon!

Gigi Hadid’s Guest In Residence Opens Its First Seoul Pop-Up Shop

Guest In Residence is headed to Korea! Gigi Hadid‘s knitwear brand has opened its latest pop-up shop in Tom Greyhound’s flagship boutique in Seoul. To mark the occasion, Hadid visited the store at 10-3 Dosan-daero 45-gil, Sinsa-dong, Gangnam District for a splashy opening party and private dinner. Guests visiting the space can now shop Guest In Residence’s Fall 2024 collection and colorful cashmere essentials, just in time for chilly fall temps! The moment marks Hadid’s latest international shop for her brand, which has previously opened pop-ups in Paris, Aspen, New York City, and the United Kingdom.

Housing Works’ “Fashion For Action” Event Is Coming Back In November

Fashion for a cause! Housing Works Thrift Shops is bringing back its “Fashion For Action” event, held at its Chelsea flagship store. From November 13-16, guests can shop marked-down designer women’s and men’s fashion, jewelry, accessories, and more that benefit the organization, as well as special donations from industry stars including Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Anahita Moussavian, Presley Oldham, Mara Hoffman, Rachel Comey, Max Siegelman, and more! To kick off the festivities, Patricia Clarkson will host a VIP reception and event on Nov. 13, co-chaired by Debbie Harry, Mickey Boardman, Laura Brown, Nigel Barker, Lorraine Bracco, Misa Hylton, Kesha McLeod, and Cameron Silver; interested attendees can claim their tickets now on Classy.org. That same evening, the sale will go live in-person, with a special edit of pieces launching online. Shoppers can also check out the public sale from November 14-16 at Housing Works’ Chelsea store, located at 143 West 17th Street in New York City. Happy shopping!

