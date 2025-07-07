Schiaparelli Kicks Off Paris Haute Couture Week!

Bonjour! Paris Haute Couture Week is back with a bang, kicking off July’s Fall 2025 couture shows with Schiaparelli‘s star-studded runway. Daniel Roseberry’s “Back to the Future” collection explored Elsa Schiaparelli’s signature designs from the 1930’s with added glamour and futuristic flair, from metallic biker shoulders to a bejeweled anatomical heart, gleaming eye embroidery, and an array of flooring sheer-paneled silk gowns. Naturally, the occasion was witnessed by a chic crowd including Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Karol G, and Hunter Schafer. But that’s just the tip of the haute couture iceberg! As the shows continue from July 7 to 10, keep an eye out for new collections from Chanel, Giorgio Armani Privé, Giambattista Valli, Robert Wun, Maison Margiela, Georges Hobeika, and Germanier—plus Demna’s final collection for Balenciaga!

All images: Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Anne Hathaway Blossoms In Sarah Burton’s Givenchy For Vogue‘s August Issue

Anne Hathaway is in full bloom for her latest Vogue cover! The actress fronts the magazine’s August 2025 issue in a new editorial exclusively styled by Tabitha Simmons, wearing nine looks from Sarah Burton’s debut Givenchy Fall 2025 collection. For her shoot by Annie Leibovitz, Hathaway takes Burton’s celebrated creations on a journey through New York City, including Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Whitney Museum of American Art. While speaking with Maya Singer for her feature interview, Hathaway also chats about her new film Mother Mary, feeling like a “beginner” in her role as its titular pop star in crisis, and her new chapter of wide-ranging projects in the 2020’s (which will also include new Princess Diaries and Devil Wears Prada sequels!).

“What struck me right away, reading the script, is that you can’t ‘perform’ Mother Mary,” said Hathaway. “If I got the part, I would have to become material David could craft with. I had to submit to being a beginner. The humility of that—showing up every day knowing you’re going to suck. And it has to be okay. You’re not ‘bad.’ You’re just a beginner. Getting to that mindset—I had to shed some things that were hard to shed. It was welcome. But it was hard, the way transformational experiences can be hard.”

All images: Annie Leibovitz

JW Anderson Steps Back From Runways—And Steps Into Home Design

Jonathan Anderson’s namesake JW Anderson brand is taking a break from the runway, According to Dazed, the beloved designer’s eclectic label is stopping its seasonal runway shows and largely stepping back from releasing large fashion collections. Instead, the brand will focusing on creating accessories, staple fashion pieces, and luxury home goods—as well as expanding its retail footprint with new stores in New York, Paris, Belgravia, and Pimlico. Anderson’s new Resort 2026 collection is the first to introduce the concept, featuring a thinner J.W. Anderson logo across the designer’s signature whimsical knits and denim. His ready-to-wear pieces are paired with a range of his favorite curated objects, including re-editions of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s oak lamps and stools, curated books, vintage gardening tools, Lucie Rie mugs, Murano glassware, Jason Mosseri’s Hope Spring chairs, Akiko Hirai’s ceramics, Welsh blankets, hand-forged nails, Houghton Hall Estate honey, and Postcard Teas’ coffee-flavored tea. For a personal touch, all are shown in the brand’s new lookbook, featuring a cast of JWA collaborators and friends like Joe Alwyn, Bella Freud, Ben Whishaw, Luca Guadagnino, and more.

All images: Courtesy of JW Anderson

Megan Stalter Sparkles On Glamour‘s Digital July Cover

Glamour has a new covergirl: Megan Stalter! The comedian and actress, known for her viral character videos and standout appearance on Hacks, is heading across the pond for her latest project: Lena Dunham’s new rom-com Netflix series Too Much, out July 10. In her new cover story, Stalter dramatically poses in both glittering jewels and a bedazzled swimsuit—winking to American casual and formal British fashions—for photographer Luke Gilford. Her accompanying interview with Lindy Segal finds Stalter opening up on her first leading role, as well as growing up in Ohio, playing “talentless” characters, and approaching nudity onscreen.

“I personally didn’t feel the need to go fully topless,” Stalter says. “It all made sense to me without [nudity], and I never felt any pressure that it was needed. I kind of feel like it’s empowering not to.”

All images: Luke Gilford

Alexis Bittar Is Directing A New Kind Of Documentary

Alexis Bittar is joining the world of documentaries—though this one strays far from fashion. The jewelry designer is making his directorial debut with producer Bruce Cohen on the upcoming short film Reclaim the Flag, which follows what the U.S. flag means to various queer figures across pop culture, activism, and more, according to the CFDA. Star appearances within the flick will include Marc Jacobs, Isaac Mizrahi, Jenna Lyons, George Takei, King Princess, Symone, Bill T. Jones, Lena Waithe, and Jim Parsons, who each reflect on their lives in LGBTQIA+ circles and how to reclaim the American flag as a symbol of unity. You can check out the full film when it launches on YouTube on July 17.

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

