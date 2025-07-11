LVMH Prize’s Fashionable Jury, Madelyn Cline Covers Allure, Plus! Justin Bieber’s New Album!

Jonathan Anderson, Sarah Burton, Marc Jacobs, And More Lead The 2025 LVMH Prize Jury

The LVMH Prize is back this year…and it’s got an especially fashionable jury, to boot! The annual competition will select a winner for the annual honor—which includes a 400,000-euro endowment and an LVMH team mentorship—from eight rising designer finalists, each mentored by Loewe CEO Pascale Lepoivre. In addition to the namesake prize, the event will also bestow two other designers with the Karl Lagerfeld Prize and the Savoir-Faire Prize—who will each receive 200,000-euros and one year of LVMH team mentorship as well. A jury of A-list designers and fashion leaders will choose the winners of the various honors, which includes Jonathan Anderson, Sarah Burton, Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Nigo, Phoebe Philo, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Pharrell Williams, Delphine Arnault, Jean-Paul Claverie, and Sidney Toledano. Keep an eye out for the 2025 winners, who will be named at the final event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton on September 3.

Madelyn Cline Opens Up For Allure’s July Issue

Allure is ready for summer with its latest cover girl! Madelyn Cline fronts the beauty title’s vibrant July issue, photographed in a colorful editorial by Emmanuel Monsalve. For the occasion, Cline poses in sleek looks from Marc Jacobs, Issey Miyake, and Balenciaga—all complete with punchy eye makeup and dramatic lashes! While speaking to Brennan Kilbane for her feature profile, Cline shares more in her experiences filming new projects like the final season of Outer Banks—as well as upcoming films I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Map That Leads to You. Outside of her busy work schedule, the actress also discusses her single relationship status, turning her garage into a screening room, and dealing with imposter syndrome and body image comments while filming Outer Banks—which you can read in full on Allure.com!

“It causes a little Menty B every now and again,” Cline says. “I have these crazy anxieties, and I get freaked out. I do have impostor syndrome. And that’s just very human, but also, I can do it. I’ve gotten this far. I can’t think too hard about it because then I’ll get really existential and treat myself badly. The only thing that can smooth the friction is time. (My body image) is my Roman Empire. People love to pay attention to weight specifically. It’s very bizarre to me. From season to season on Outer Banks, my appearance has changed with lots of factors: stress, breakups, healthy or unhealthy habits with food. It’s normal life. But the camera, swear to God, picks up everything. Like, damn. Can I not be on my period? Can I not have a beer the night before? In the comment sections, we are not always family.”

All images: Emmanuel Monsalve

Gucci Steps Into Summer With A Breezy Fifth Avenue Pop-Up

Gucci‘s Fifth Avenue boutique is getting a burst of summer style! The brand has just opened a new in-store pop-up focused on its effortless new Gucci Lido collection, filled with breezy pieces for warmer days ahead. The new assortment, which celebrates the radiant days of summer in Italy, includes a variety of lightweight linen and striped shirts, trousers, swimwear, and more for men and women in vacation-ready hues of red, white, blue, and brown. The range is complemented by matching scarves and hats, woven bags, and gleaming gold-toned jewelry—which you can discover in-person now at 725 5th Avenue!

Justin Bieber’s Surprise Album Swag Is Here!

The Biebs is back! Justin Bieber has officially dropped his seventh album, Swag—which he announced as a surprise release late last night, according to Billboard. His new record features a black-and-white cover of Justin with wife Hailey Bieber and their son, Jack Blues Bieber, photographed by Renell Medrano. Further enhancing the album’s 21 tracks are guest appearances by Sexxy Red, Druski, Gunna, Lil B, Dijon, Cash Cobain, and Eddie Benjamin, who join Bieber’s songs that explore themes of emotional growth, personal health, and the impact of living in the spotlight. Swag is notably Bieber’s first album since 2021’s Justice, marking a welcome return to the music world—which you can hear in full now on all streaming platforms.

Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon Is Returning To Southampton

Summer events are in full swing Out East—including Jill Zarin‘s annual Luxury Luncheon! The chic event will return to Southampton on July 26, produced by Ticket2Events co-founders Sean Koski and Brian Kelly. During the invite-only occasion, guests will enjoy displays from top brands across fashion, beauty, home decor, technology, travel, and spirits. Chamberlain, Print Fresh, Jill Zarin Rugs, Hulken, and Tommy Hilfiger will host on-site activations, while gifts will be shared from New Chapter, Prime Prometics, No7, Hempz, LMNT, Makeup Eraser, Mizz Korea, and more labels. The party’s beloved Beauty Bar is returning for the occasion, complete with giveaways from NUTRL Skin, LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops, Coola, and Saint Jo Skincare. VIP’s will also receive the party’s famed gift bags, provided by Hulken and Dagne Dover with products from Sunday Riley, Sol de Janeiro, Vacation Inc., Truvani, Akar, Skin, EltaMD, GrandeLASH, Cann, Athena Club, Lola Blankets, Good Wipes, Beauty Bio, and New Beauty‘s Editor box, and more. On-site, attendees will stay refreshed in the soirée’s Premier Lounge with Avaline, Tequila Pantalones, Piñaq, LaCroix, Boxed Water, and LMNT beverages, plus Cold Snap ice cream, Levain Bakery treats, and its namesake luncheon by Hamptons Catered Affairs. The event also supports cancer research benefitting Zarin’s late husband, Bobby Zarin. We’ll be keeping an eye out for our invite!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.