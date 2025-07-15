Meryll Rogge Is Marni’s New Creative Director

Marni has officially named its new creative director! Meryll Rogge will take the leading helm at the brand, bringing her experience from leading her own namesake label—which she founded in 2020. Previously, Rogge also held design roles at Marc Jacobs and Dries Van Noten, which also garnered her a Designer of the Year trophy at the Belgium Fashion Awards and the 2025 Grand Prix award at the ANDAM Fashion Awards. Her new position will begin effective immediately, quickly starting a new designer tenure at the house. Rogge’s new position follows previous creative director Francesco Risso’s parting with Marni in June, continuing 2024’s slew of creative director exits.

Loro Piana Is Being Investigated For Alleged Labor Exploitation

Loro Piana is the latest brand to undergo labor challenges this year. The Italian luxury brand has just been placed under a one-year court administration by a Milan court, according to The Financial Times. The administration ruling followed allegations of worker exploitation by suppliers at Evergreen Fashion Group, which Loro Piana subcontracted to produce apparel including jackets. As for what happens next? A court-appointed administrator will be overseeing Loro Piana’s operations until its court administration ends in 2026. The Italian brand is the latest luxury label to be hit by legal matters regarding labor exploitation, following the viral case of exploitative working conditions and undocumented workers used by Chinese subcontractors that Dior hired in 2024.

Pharrell Williams Earns France’s Knight of Legion of Honor

Pharell Williams is revered for wearing many hats—musician, producer, and creative director! Now, he can officially add “knight” to his lengthy list of titles. Ahead of France’s Bastille Day on July 14, Williams was awarded the country’s highest civilian honor, “Knight of Legion of Honor,” according to Hypebeast. The distinction, which is historically reserved for diplomats and war heroes, recognizes Williams as a creative force culturally impacting the world, primarily through his role as Louis Vuitton’s creative director. The designer is joined on this year’s list by 588 other individuals, including Gisele Pelicot. Over the decade, the award has been given to numerous cultural leaders, including Bob Dylan, Nelson Mandela, Steven Spielberg, and more.

Dolce And Gabbana USA Gets Removed From Its NFT Case

After nearly a year, Dolce and Gabbana USA has been removed from a class-action lawsuit that incorporated its 2021 “DGFamily” NFT project, according to Crypto News. The label’s Dolce & Gabbana USA Inc. branch was dismissed today from the case, which alleges that both it and Dolce & Gabbana’s Italian branch neglected its “DGFamily” project, kept over $25 million in customer payments, and ultimately didn’t deliver their proposed goals. These included wearable NFT items, exclusive access to various product drops and collaborations, and access to Dolce & Gabbana events. At this time, there’s no update on the case’s next steps. However, it’s the first news we’ve heard on NFT’s in quite some time, following a boom in fashion brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and more creating NFT’s in the early 2020’s.

Additional reporting by Julia Kerns and Katie Bradshaw.

