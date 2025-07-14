Emma Stone And HoYeon Jung Take A Trip For Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2025 Campaign

All aboard! Louis Vuitton is journeying into the fall season with Emma Stone and HoYeon Jung, who star in the label’s Fall 2025 campaign. Photographed by Ethan James Green, Stone and Jung are draped in Nicolas Ghesquière’s eclectic, romantic mix of velvet and leather separates, layered knits, sharp trousers, blouses, and booties accentuated with tonal colors, deep florals, and plaid patterns. The pair pose with the house’s latest monogrammed satchels and recently released Biker bag in rich dark leathers, lounging across vintage-inspired couches and furniture inspired by the experience of railway travel. Their new shoot distinctly nods to Vuitton’s travel and luggage roots, which Ghesquière also dove into for the collection’s runway show earlier this year.

All images: Ethan James Green

LOVE Magazine Is Coming Back!

Are you feeling the love? It’s just been announced that LOVE magazine is relaunching under Juan Costa Paz and Nordine Benotmane, according to Business of Fashion. The Conovy founders will lead a revamp of the stylish publication, formerly owned by Conde Nast and initially founded by Katie Grand in 2009. Paz and Benotmane’s tenure will see the pair bring back the title’s biannual issues, as well as merchandise, events, and special edition versions. Previously, LOVE ceased operations in 2020 following Grand’s exit—but we’re eagerly anticipating the publication’s comeback!

Giorgio Armani Will Come Back To The Catwalk At Milan Fashion Week

Welcome back, Giorgio! While recovering at home from an undisclosed health issue, Giorgio Armani shared a letter on his 91st birthday that he’ll be physically back on the runway for his Spring 2026 ready-to-wear show at Milan Fashion Week, according to The Business of Fashion. The designer’s welcome return follows him missing his Spring 2026 menswear show during Milan Fashion Week Men’s this summer, which also marked the first runway show he’s ever missed for his namesake brand.

“In the last few weeks I strongly felt the embrace of those who were thinking of me,” Armani wrote. “Today, on my 91st birthday, I want to thank all of you for the closeness you have shown me. It wasn’t easy for me not to hear your applause live. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I’ll see you again in September.”

Chanel Reopens Its Doors In Las Vegas

Chanel is revamping its Las Vegas shop! The brand has just reopened its chic boutique inside The Bellagio Resort and Casino, with a new design inspired by Vegas’ splashy dynamism and Coco Chanel’s 31 rue carbon apartment. The single-level shop includes large display windows, textured white stone accents, and sculpted marble sculpted paneling. Two sections are dedicated to fragrance and beauty, complete with a shoe salon and two ready-to-wear salons, accentuated with artwork by Roberto Donatelli, Robert Mapplethorpe, and Chris Succo. Currently, the chic shop features the label’s 2024/25 Métiers d’art collection and Fall 2025 collection, bringing a dash of gilded glamour to the eventful city.

Ron Dorff Expands Its Fragrance Footprint With Scent Beauty

Ron Dorff‘s sharp scents are growing their presence, thanks to Scent Beauty! The minimalist, sporty brand’s signature Ron Dorff Fragrances will be distributed at 245 retail locations across the United States, with distribution overseen by Perfumania and The Fragrance Outlet. Kicking off on July 15, the label will roll out its crisp Discipline Sport Pour Homme Eau De Cologne and woody Discipline Sport His for Her with dedicated fragrance advisors. The wider release follows the scents’ pre-existing availability at Ron Dorff’s sleek New York, Paris, London, Mykonos, Berlin, and West Hollywood boutiques.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.