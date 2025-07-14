News

Louis Vuitton’s Fall Journey, LOVE Magazine’s Return, Plus! A Giorgio Armani Update!

Read your daily dose of chic intel right here...

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Daily news, news, Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone, HoYeon Jung, Chanel, Las Vegas, Giorgio Armani, designers, Ron Dorff, LOVE, magazines 
Emma Stone, HoYeon Jung (Ethan James Green)

Emma Stone And HoYeon Jung Take A Trip For Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2025 Campaign 

All aboard! Louis Vuitton is journeying into the fall season with Emma Stone and HoYeon Jung, who star in the label’s Fall 2025 campaign. Photographed by Ethan James Green, Stone and Jung are draped in Nicolas Ghesquière’s eclectic, romantic mix of velvet and leather separates, layered knits, sharp trousers, blouses, and booties accentuated with tonal colors, deep florals, and plaid patterns. The pair pose with the house’s latest monogrammed satchels and recently released Biker bag in rich dark leathers, lounging across vintage-inspired couches and furniture inspired by the experience of railway travel. Their new shoot distinctly nods to Vuitton’s travel and luggage roots, which Ghesquière also dove into for the collection’s runway show earlier this year.

All images: Ethan James Green 

LOVE Magazine Is Coming Back!

Are you feeling the love? It’s just been announced that LOVE magazine is relaunching under Juan Costa Paz and Nordine Benotmane, according to Business of Fashion. The Conovy founders will lead a revamp of the stylish publication, formerly owned by Conde Nast and initially founded by Katie Grand in 2009. Paz and Benotmane’s tenure will see the pair bring back the title’s biannual issues, as well as merchandise, events, and special edition versions. Previously, LOVE ceased operations in 2020 following Grand’s exit—but we’re eagerly anticipating the publication’s comeback!

(Love Magazine, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott)

Giorgio Armani Will Come Back To The Catwalk At Milan Fashion Week 

Welcome back, Giorgio! While recovering at home from an undisclosed health issue, Giorgio Armani shared a letter on his 91st birthday that he’ll be physically back on the runway for his Spring 2026 ready-to-wear show at Milan Fashion Week, according to The Business of Fashion. The designer’s welcome return follows him missing his Spring 2026 menswear show during Milan Fashion Week Men’s this summer, which also marked the first runway show he’s ever missed for his namesake brand.

“In the last few weeks I strongly felt the embrace of those who were thinking of me,” Armani wrote. “Today, on my 91st birthday, I want to thank all of you for the closeness you have shown me. It wasn’t easy for me not to hear your applause live. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I’ll see you again in September.”

Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani (firstVIEW)

Chanel Reopens Its Doors In Las Vegas 

Chanel is revamping its Las Vegas shop! The brand has just reopened its chic boutique inside The Bellagio Resort and Casino, with a new design inspired by Vegas’ splashy dynamism and Coco Chanel’s 31 rue carbon apartment. The single-level shop includes large display windows, textured white stone accents, and sculpted marble sculpted paneling. Two sections are dedicated to fragrance and beauty, complete with a shoe salon and two ready-to-wear salons, accentuated with artwork by Roberto Donatelli, Robert Mapplethorpe, and Chris Succo. Currently, the chic shop features the label’s 2024/25 Métiers d’art collection and Fall 2025 collection, bringing a dash of gilded glamour to the eventful city.

Chanel at The Bellagio Resort and Casino (Courtesy of Chanel)

Ron Dorff Expands Its Fragrance Footprint With Scent Beauty 

Ron Dorff‘s sharp scents are growing their presence, thanks to Scent Beauty! The minimalist, sporty brand’s signature Ron Dorff Fragrances will be distributed at 245 retail locations across the United States, with distribution overseen by Perfumania and The Fragrance Outlet. Kicking off on July 15, the label will roll out its crisp Discipline Sport Pour Homme Eau De Cologne  and woody Discipline Sport His for Her with dedicated fragrance advisors. The wider release follows the scents’ pre-existing availability at Ron Dorff’s sleek New York, Paris, London, Mykonos, Berlin, and West Hollywood boutiques.

Ron Dorff (Courtesy of Ron Dorff)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

LVMH Prize’s Fashionable Jury, Madelyn Cline Covers...

Sofia Achaval de Montaigu’s Paris Haute Couture...

History Ruled The Runway At Paris Haute...

Glenn Martens’ First Margiela Show, Doechii For...

Demna’s Last Balenciaga Show, The Devil Wears...

Chanel’s Gilded Couture, Tough News for Retailers,...

Paris Couture Begins, JW Anderson’s Runway Pause,...

Sofia Achaval de Montaigu’s Paris Fashion Week...

Details on the The Devil Wears Prada...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.