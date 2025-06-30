Stars Flock To Venice For Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Wedding

Over the weekend, celebrities were out and about in Venice for Jeff Bezos‘ wedding to Lauren Sánchez. The four-day affair included numerous stars across fashion, entertainment, tech, and more mingling with the Bezos’ during their pre-wedding welcome dinner, wedding ceremony, reception, and pajama party-themed closing party. The group of 250 attendees included Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Tommy Hilfiger, Donatella Versace, Vittoria Ceretti, Sydney Sweeney, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Ellie Goulding, Stacey Bendet, Tina Chen Craig, Usher, Jewel, Barry Diller, Brooks Nader, Jerry Seinfeld, and more. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana were also in attendance, as the designers behind Sánchez’s custom wedding dress.

Beyoncé Got Stuck In A Car During Her Cowboy Carter Concert

And we thought wardrobe malfunctions were bad! Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter world tour concert in Houston came to a full stop on Saturday when the singer was suspended in a red car above the crowd, which began tilting and then stopped in midair, according to Page Six. After the singer yelled “Stop, stop, stop,” she was safely lifted to the ground by her tour crew, later continuing her “16 Carriages” performance onstage. Later that evening, the musician’s Parkwood Entertainment company addressed the incident with a statement on Instagram Stories.

“Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium, and see her fans up close, to tilt,” Parkwood stated. “She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident.”

Jacquemus Closes Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Bonjour, Jacquemus! Simon Porte Jacquemus closed Paris Fashion Week Men’s with his “Le Paysan” Spring 2026 collection, which was inspired by his childhood in rural Provence and shown in the sun-drenched gardens of Versailles. The line was filled with lightweight dresses and sheer gowns, matching jackets and shorts, leggings, and low-cut tops in white and black, with subtle pops of light yellow, blue, and red. Enjoying the affair from the front row were Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, Emma Roberts, Gillian Anderson, Laura Harrier, Lori Harvey, Aya Nakamura, and more. Fashion fans can discover the full show online now, which was previously livestreamed on YouTube.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ Surprise Vogue‘s Digital Cover Sparks Bridal Backlash

Wedding bells were ringing last week for Lauren Sánchez, whose surprise Vogue June digital cover dropped on Instagram on Friday morning. The issue, featuring Sánchez (now Sánchez Bezos) in a custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, launched the same day she married billionaire Jeff Bezos in Venice.Social media had strong reactions to the feature and spread on Sánchez, with some theorizing that the cover made Anna Wintour leave her post as Vogue‘s EIC—a shocking moment that was announced on Thursday morning—according to The Daily Beast. Many also sounded off in the magazine’s Instagram comments, saying the cover was a paid advertisement and they’d cancel their Vogue subscriptions. Sure, Jan!

Miley Cyrus Blossoms For Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Intense

Miley Cyrus is in full bloom, courtesy of Gucci Beauty! The beauty brand launched its latest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Intense, with a garden-worthy new campaign featuring Cyrus surrounded by lush blossoms overlooking the LA skyline. The deep pink perfume features notes of mandarin, gardenia, and hedione, creating a lush, enchanting scent. The moment also marks Cyrus’ third time in Gucci’s gardens, previously fronting its Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia campaign in 2021 and last year’s Gucci Flora ads—which included the launch of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid.

Lorde Strips Down For Vogue Australia’s July Issue

Lorde‘s kicking off high summer with a brand-new Vogue cover! The musician, who’s just released her emotional new album Virgin, fronts Vogue Australia‘s digital July issue in a new editorial shot by Dan Jackson. The dark images find the star draped in sheer lingerie, faux fur, and draped separates from Dior, Prada, Duran Lantink, and more. Meanwhile, in her feature interview with Hannah-Rose Yee, Lorde opens up on her body insecurity, rise to fame, and inspirations behind her latest music—including her viral turn on Charli XCX’s remixed Brat track “Girl, so confusing.”

“That was so vulnerable for me, saying what I said to her,” Lorde said. “But I had the sense that us having this conversation would have meaning past our personal experience and to see it, to feel it, connect with people the way that it did, really galvanised my faith in putting my discomfort aside and trying to be vulnerable like that.”

The Wall Street Hotel Celebrates Pride

The Wall Street Hotel celebrated Pride Month at a Summer Sunset Rooftop Pride Celebration For Hetrick-Martin Institute and the Perry Moore Hero Fund Scholarship. Andy Cohen, Cynthia Rowley, Mickey Boardman, Hero Fund’s Hunter Hill, and Jason Weinberg hosted the event at their newly reopened rooftop, Bar Tontine. Guests included Samira Nasr, Luann De Lesseps, Meredith Marks, Aquaria, Samantha Mathis, Amber Ruffin, Carole Radziwill, Erin Hawker, Greg Calejo, Lisa Raden, Michele Hicks, Sam Vartholomeos, Eddie Roche, Spencer Liff, and more.

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

