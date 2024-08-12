On Thursday night, Bach Mai provided a fashionable respite from the torrential downpour drenching Manhattan. The designer was the guest of honor at a dinner co-hosted by chef Angie Mar and OpenTable CEO Debby Soo. Held at Mar’s chic West Village restaurant Le B., the night celebrated Asian leaders’ accomplishments across the worlds of food and fashion.

“It’s such a milestone,” Mai told The Daily Front Row. “You see these brands that do these dinners and invite their community and their supporters. After just over two and a half years, to have so many people here to support and to come out for this…[it’s] devastatingly chic. I couldn’t have imagined a more elegant, sexy environment than to do it here.”

The evening began with a lively cocktail hour, where guests enthusiastically conversed over wine and martinis. We overheard more than a few chats about the CFDA and Vogue‘s upcoming march—as well as potential plans for a Fashion Week shuttle between shows! Promptly at 7 p.m., attendees were seated for an elegant dinner, which included Tasmanian sea trout, cream of garlic en croute, and roast duckling—as well as Mar’s cult-favorite Le Burger.

Mai even teased what we can expect from his upcoming Spring 2025 runway show at New York Fashion Week. “Color and optimism,” he hinted. “I just wanted to focus on what I love, why I love fashion, and why I love what I do. And diamonds!”

Guests included Misty Copeland, Bailey Bass, Versha Sharma, Sharon Coplan Hurowitz, Nabil Aliffi, Joshua Kamei, Bing Chen, Leah Faye Cooper, Katharine Zarrella, Ian Malone, Isiah Magsino, Jose Criales-Unzueta, Lilah Ramzi, Madeline Hirsch, Janelle Sessoms, Irina Grechko, Elana Drell-Szyfer, Jessica Wang, Chagit Leviev Sofiev, and Kate Lanphear.



All images: Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

