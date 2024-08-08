CFDA &Vogue Announce Fashion For Our Future March At NYFW

The CFDA and Vogue are kicking off Fashion Week with a call to action, The duo have teamed up to lead the first Fashion For Our Future march to encourage voting and voter registration, announced today on Instagram. The non-partisan event will be held on September 6 in midtown Manhattan—also the first day of New York Fashion Week. At least 1,000 American fashion industry members are expected to participate, including editors, designers, models, influencers, factory workers, and students. For the occasion, marchers will also wear dresses and Fashion For Our Future-branded T-shirts created by Old Navy—which will each be available in the brand’s New York flagship stores and website for a limited time. Both Vogue and the CFDA are also partnering with I am a voter., the nonprofit organization that encourages voter registration, to register attendees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cfda (@cfda)

Lucky Blue & Nara Smith Are Couple Goals For GQ Hype

This week on GQ Hype, Gen Z power couple Lucky Blue and Nara Aziza Smith share an inside look at their life together. In a new interview by Carrie Battan, the pair discuss their relationship, respective rises to fame, and going viral online. Photographed by Jason Nocito at their family home in Dallas, the couple is dressed by stylist J. Tietz in a range of looks from Prada, Gucci, and more. For an added digital bonus, the pair even took GQ‘s Couples Quiz on YouTube—which revealed everything from their favorite eats, first jobs, Nara’s go-to In-N-Out order, and the quirks that make their relationship tick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ (@gq)

Rebecca Minkoff Parties With NUDESTIX In Sunset Harbor

To toast their new summer collections, Rebecca Minkoff and beauty brand NUDESTIX joined forces in The Hamptons. The pair hosted an elegant sunset soirée at EHP Resort & Marina, overlooking Sunset Harbor in East Hampton. While celebrating, both Monkoff and NUDESTIX founder Taylor Frankel threw a cocktail hour with sunset-themed Gorgie drinks before proceeding to a sit-down dinner. Guests included Jessica Andrews, Katya Tolstova, Erin Lichy, Lexi Wood, Anna Barger, Maggie Sellers, Pia Mance, Taylor Frankel, Allana Davison, and more.

All images: Madison McGraw//BFA.com

H&M Taps Anamika Khanna For Its Next Designer Collaboration

With a splash of color and cultural fusion, H&M has unveiled its next designer collaboration with Anamika Khanna, just as the retailer marks nearly a decade in India. Launched while celebrating its 20 years of designer partnerships, H&M’s latest line features womenswear and menswear, including caftan-inspired separates, kurta pajamas, skirts, shorts, athleisure, and more, all covered in with Khanna’s signature luxe embroidery and saturated jewel tones. Scheduled for release on September 5 in select markets—including India and the UK—the line is complete with hand-embroidered jewelry made locally in India. To pick up your own pieces this fall, you can visit H&M’s website. Previously, the retailer’s released co-branded collections with luxury brands including Rabanne, Giambattista Valli, The Vampire’s Wife, Moschino, Maison Margiela, and more.

All images: Courtesy of H&M

Agua By Agua Bandita Soaks Up The Sun With East Hamptons Luncheon

While Out East, womenswear brand Agua by Agua Bendita hosted an intimate luncheon in East Hampton. For the sun-soaked occasion, hostess Marlien Rentmeester gathered chicsters for a farm-to-table spread atop an intricate Irving & Daughters tablescape. Guests included Molly Sims, Lilly Sisto, Jess Graves, Sara Clary, Sophie Elgort, The Daily Front Row’s Elizabeth Kurpis, and more.

All images: Weston Wells/Courtesy of Agua by Aqua Bandita

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.