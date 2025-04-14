Manolo Blahnik & Markarian Celebrate Bridal Season With A Sparkling Spring Soirée

Wedding bells were ringing at Manolo Blahnik last week! The chic shoe brand celebrated the start of New York Bridal Week with a glam cocktail party at its Madison Avenue boutique, hosted with glam NYC label Markarian. The packed party found guests fawning over Blahnik’s latest Spring 2025 and bridal styles—including its jeweled Hangisi pumps, which make for a perfect “something blue!”—and Markarian’s latest garden-worthy dresses. However, there was one more surprise in store: a glittering display of dazzling RUCHI New York fine jewelry, which attendees could discover and shop in-person! To remember the moment, everyone left with a sweet surprise: cookies shaped like Hangisi heels and wedding rings! Guests included Alexandra Macon, Alexandra O’Neill, Ruchi Kothawala, Brooke Frischer, Jenna Rennert, Tatiana Hambro, Grace Givens, Emilie Ghilaga, Makeda Rabioux, Amanda Dubin, Bryan Rafanelli, DahRebye de Givenchy, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Anny Choi, Hope LaVine, Gabrielle Hurwitz, Liv Schreiber, Amanda Patricia Voto, Lesea Bourke Berry, and more.

All images: Anne Rhett

Staud & St. Regis Celebrate Their New Collab With A Beach-Ready Bash

Let’s go to the beach! Staud was in a vacation-ready state of mind this week, celebrating its new St. Regis Hotel collaboration with a splashy party at its SoHo boutique. Guests perused the limited-edition resort capsule while enjoying light bites and sipping margaritas and champagne. The evening notably included St. Regis’ traditional champagne sabrage to commemorate the special launch, marking the occasion with a dynamic flair. Attendees included Bella Gerard, Caroline Fall, Brooke Frischer, Jake Henry Smith, Kelsey Stiegman, Cheyenne Grenaway, Dev Apollon, Christina Elezaj, Gibson Johns, Jon Zeiders, Jelena Weir, Dev Apollon, Coco Schiffer, Cheyenne Grenaway, EJ Briones, Copelyn Bengel, Stephanie Oh, Trenton Chase Pardue, Christine Chung, Tatiana Pile, Selina Hsiao, Lauren Burke, and more.

All images: BFA.com

Grover Rad Toasts Its “Venus Envy” Collection At Ella Funt!

Cheers! Grover Rad gathered a chic crowd at Ella Funt to celebrate the launch of Lizzie Grover Rad’s newest collection, “Venus Envy.” Upon entering the restaurant’s art-filled bar, everyone mingled while sipping spicy margaritas and martinis—and snapping mirror pics in its viral gold bathrooms. Afterwards, attendees—many dressed in Rad’s latest designs—were seated for a lush dinner and dessert! Guests included Leah Faye Cooper, Tiffany Reid, Seema Bansal Chadha, Brianna Lance, Spencer Ostrander, Sophie Auster, Jenelle Manzi, Jasmine Fox Suliaman, Sophie Cohen, Elizabeth Kurpis, Olivia Duncan, Beatrice Fischel-Bock, Federica Parruccini, and more.

All images: Deonté Lee/BFA.com

3.1 Phillip Lim x Guzema’s Collaboration Gleams In Soho

3.1 Phillip Lim’s sleek Great Jones Street store was packed on Wednesday night! The brand hosted a glittering cocktail party to celebrate the launch of its new collaboration with Ukrainian fine jewelry brand Guzema—plus a sneak peek at its Fall 2025 collection! Attendees mingled with El Tesoro Tequila cocktails while browsing the racks of Lim’s latest designs, enjoying DJ sets by Kristy Baez and A-List, and, of course, trying on the collab’s shining choker and bracelet in a range of metals. As the night wrapped, everyone left with elegant baby’s breath bouquets from Olivee Floral’s Karla Smith-Brown, bringing the party to a blossoming close. Attendees included Katya Tolstova, Tayshia Adams, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Dora Fung, Mario, Rome Flynn, Jeff Wahlberg, Quil Lemons, Carlise Aikens, Albert Ayal, Venetia Alia, Caroline Lin, Dylan Ali, Edward Bowleg, Kevin Hunter, and more.

All images: Kait Keem

Vince Camuto Fêtes Its New Fragrance With An Enchanting Garden Party

April showers bring…new fragrances! That was the case for Vince Camuto, which hosted the launch party for its latest scent, Vince Camuto Wonderbloom Haze, with actress Ava Phillippe. Held at Lavan Chelsea, the purple-hued event found guests mingling over a candlelit grazing table, taking snapshots at a lush photo booth, and spritzing themselves with the new perfume—conveniently stationed at mossy pedestals around the room. Phillippe—who’s also the face of the new scent—closed the party with a special speech celebrating Camuto and the new release. Afterwards, everyone picked up a glossy bottle for themselves before heading home! Guests included Samantha Olson, Cameron Langhoff, Paige Goldfarb, Jon Dinapoli, Karina Sokolovsky, Leah Nhi, Courtney Halverson, Sonia Tucker, Ruth Kaldenberg, Shannon Stubbs, Jordan Julian, Abby Gendell, Amanda Rosenthal, Madison Coombs, and more.

All images: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

