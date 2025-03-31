Kinraden Sparkles With A Bejeweled Dinner At Nine Orchard

Chic fine jewelry brand Kinraden took over the gleaming greenhouse at Nine Orchard for an equally chic dinner at dusk on Thursday. Following a sunset cocktail hour with creative director Sarah Müllertz’s latest pieces on display, attendees sat down for a lively meal filled with conversation. The night’s delectable menu included trout, bread, halibut, and cauliflower steak, accompanied by champagne and wine. The evening’s fashionable attendees were a verifiable who’s-who of New York media and legacy fashion, including Tonne Goodman, Kevin Ponce, EJ Briones, Dale Chong, Alfonso Fernandez Navas, Emma Oleck, Vienna Vernose, Aemilia Madden, Jaclyn Bloomfield, Brandon Tan, Bruce Pask, Adam Barto, Drew Jessup, Casimere Jollette, Julia Kulik, Jannel Therese, Alice Gao, Roxanne Danset, Kevin Hyunh, Ellie Warnke, Camilla Stark, and Memsor Kamarake.

All images: Courtesy of Kinraden

Golden Goose Embraces Its DIY Spirit With Its New Meatpacking District Store & Co-Creation Bar

Golden Goose is leaning into its Italian roots and grungy glamour with its new Meatpacking District boutique! The brand has launched a new Co-Creation Bar where shoppers can customize their sneakers and leather jackets, plus a vinyl record-filled Music Room and gift-wrapping “Con Amore Corner” filled with coffee, flowers, and sweet bites. To celebrate the occasion, Golden Goose opened the store with a “Dreaming in New York City” party, where attendees discovered its latest collections and customize their own products—including Lucky Blue Smith, June Ambrose, Olivia Palermo, Lizy Koshy, Jordan Rand, Avantika Vandanapu, Jackson Myles, Kate Bartlett, Davis Burleson, Anastasia Gerrans, and more. Afterwards, the label hosted a private afterparty for VIP’s at People’s in the Village.

All images: Courtesy of Golden Goose

Christian Louboutin Blooms With A Private Dinner For Fétiche La Rose

Chez Margaux received a garden-worthy makeover by Christian Louboutin last week! The brand threw a private dinner at the Meatpacking members’ club to celebrate its new Fétiche La Rose fragrance, hosted by artist Laila Gohar. Guests mingled while enjoying sleek beats by Amrit Ties—naturally, surrounded by red rose petals complementing the perfume. Attendees included Georgia Fowler, Jenna Lyons, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Samira Nasr, Vanessa Fuchs, Charly Sturm, Casimere Jollette, Sarah Clary, Chloe Wise, Anaa Saber, and more.

All images: BFA/Madison McGaw

Juliana Martins & Mercer Advisors Host A Meaningful Women & Wealth Panel

To mark Women’s History Month, Eleven11 Media Relations founder Juliana Martins and Mercer Advisors hosted an introspective panel at The Rhymers’ Club. During the occasion, attendees witnessed a panel with Martins, Jennifer Baick, and Kelly Gaur, discussing the importance of building wealth and finances. After the panel, everyone mingled and networked over a chic cocktail reception. Guests included Lara Eurdolian, Madison Terry, Magnolia White, Katie Connolly, Esther Shaulova, Tania Assi, Sophia Das, Suman Desai, Lisa Richards, Xheni Meci, Caitlyn Murray, Hanna Lankler, Ariel LaFond, Erin Bailey, Morgan Fortier, Lindsey Alm, and more.

