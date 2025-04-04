Flirty, thirty, and thriving! On Thursday night, Matthew Cancel celebrated his 30th birthday with a slick soirée at Somewhere Nowhere. Glittering purple disco balls sparkled across a crew of it-girls and guys across fashion, beauty, media, and public relations for the occasion, marking his third decade around the sun.

During the party, everyone hit the dance floor while enjoying BODY Vodka cocktails. Throughout the space, Rimmel London and Ryde‘s newest launches were arranged for guests to touch up and stay energized. Naturally, both were in the party’s gift bags, along with Sally Hansen’s latest press-ons. The special night culminated in a massive “Happy birthday” sing-along and emotional speech by Cancel, complete with a birthday cake in his signature all-black palette.

But that’s not all: The young publicist’s glitzy soirée at the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel also celebrated the third anniversary of his agency, Cancel Communications. The event additionally launched its new sister production company, Cancel Creative, which will focus on creating social-first photo and video content for brands, talent, and publications starting this spring.

“I’m 30,” Cancel said to the crowd, “I know most of you thought I was 23! We’re doing this all in one. I hope you guys have fun, period. It’ll be a great time—Stay, live, sliv, and thank you for coming!”

Guests dancing under the disco balls included Kiel Tutin, Samantha Olson, Emely Moreno, Spencer Thomas, Andrew Brala, Joel Calfee, Dylan Kelly, Ryan Bailey Potter, Ivan Lam, Vincenzo Dimino, Shane Anderson, Serena Shahidi, Henry Bae, Snix, Ruhi Thakker, Greg Holtzman, Will Linendoll, Sam Kang, Alex Dekelbaum, Devin Kasparian, Jae Gurley, Eric Sedeño, Richard Gallo, Fran Martin, Amanda Le, Daisy Maldonado, Nicole Cancel, Will Verritt, Jocelin Clayton, Tara Larson, Keaton Lane, Waled Atwa, Ella Isaacson, Eduardo Holguin, Martin Soto, Brad Mondo, Jackie Helm, Jorge Burgos, Spencer Clark, CJ Hernandez, Daniel K, Isaac, Eric Sedeno, Jacket Lunch, Aidan Scout, Timo Weiland, Max Rut, Larisha Paul, Michael Vito Valentino, Bri Monnett-Borgia, Vanessa Martinez, Alexa Molina, Noa Jade, Raj Rana, Sandy Mannebach, Elizabeth Duswalt, and more.

All images: Alizayuh

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.