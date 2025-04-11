Events

Christian Louboutin Launches Eyewear With A Chic All-Red Soirée

The accessories brand celebrated its latest launch at The Nines

by Aaron Royce
Diane Kruger (Tyrell Hampton/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Last night, everyone was seeing red downtown, thanks to Christian Louboutin! The designer launched his slick debut sunglasses collection with a packed soirée at The Nines. The pairing was a perfect fit—with the soles of guest’s red bottoms accentuating the venue’s boudoir-like interiors and sultry lighting.  After stepping into the venue’s back lounge, everyone mingled with champagne and pink tequila cocktails while enjoying light bites and musical beats by Isabella Massenet. Star pianist Chloe Flower entertained guests with a special musical performance.

During the party, guests perused a mirrored display of Louboutin’s new sunnies upon entering The Nines’ deep red front doors. While plenty showed up decked in new Loubi shades, everyone had the chance to try on the full collection on-site at the glossy bar. After stepping into the venue’s beloved back lounge, everyone mingled with champagne and pink tequila cocktails while enjoying light bites and musical beats by Isabella Massenet. For an artistic flourish, star pianist Chloe Flower appeared for a special musical performance that enchanted all in attendance.

Chloe Flower

The evening’s well-heeled guest list included Diane Kruger, Law Roach, Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Sai De Silva, Christian Bendek, Vienna Skye, Peter Demas, Francesca Scorcese, Irina Grechko, David Ruff, Chris Millington, Akima Maldonado, Darren Barnet, Jeremy Pope, The Daily Front Row‘s Eddie Roche and Elizabeth Kurpis, and more.

All images: Tyrell Hampton/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin 

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

