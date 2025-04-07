Kérastase Lights Up NYC To Celebrate Its Glowing New Pop-Up

Kérastase lit up Chelsea on Friday to celebrate the launch of its new Gloss Absolut haircare line—plus its matching pink pop-up at Lavan 541. The blush-toned space was filled with VIP’s posing against photo opps including giant flowers, a chic Kérastase vending machine, and a massive bottle of the label’s anti-frizz Glaze Drops hair oil; guests could decorate the real-life version on-site with customized charms. Attendees sipped themed cocktails, enjoyed light bites, and received complimentary hairstyling during the party before dancing the night away to a special live performance by Alice Et Moi. Afterwards, everyone hopped into speedy shuttles to The Standard, High Line, where the haircare brand hosted a sparkling afterparty at Boom. Guests included Kérastase faces Emily Ratajkowski and Sydney Sweeney, as well as Ebonee Davis, Rosa Carrico, Camila Coelho, and more.

All images: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images for Kérastase

Magda Butrym & H&M’s Launch Party Blossoms In Brooklyn

To celebrate its latest designer collaboration with Magda Butrym, H&M invited guests to Brooklyn for a sultry soirée. Hosted ahead of the line’s official April 24 launch, the party found 1 Hanson Place draped in smooth silken curtains and piles of pink and red roses for a romantic flair. Attendees sipped cocktails and discovered the new collaboration while enjoying chic beats by Soo Joo Park. Later in the evening, everyone was treated to musical performances by Charlotte Lawrence and Kelela, ending the night with a bang! Guests included Irina Shayk, Amelia Gray, Nara Aziza Smith, Leonie Hanne, Valentina Sampaio, Iris Law, Kiel Tutin, and more.

All images: BFA/Madison McGaw

Target & Kate Spade New York’s Sweet New Collab Sees Green In Chelsea

Party in the park! Target and Kate Spade New York brought a bustling green NYC landscape to Chelsea to celebrate their new co-branded spring collection. The hotly anticipated line, which spans fashion, lifestyle, home, and more, is now live in Target stores and on Target.com. Ahead of the launch, attendees shopped the full springtime collection at the New York City-themed party, which included a smooth green park (complete with a spade-topped fountain!), neon-lit laundromat, and stands filled with Kate Spade newspapers, fresh bread and veggies, and refreshing cocktails—plus signs pointing to Madison Avenue and Spring Street! DJ Vashtie Kola kept attendees in high spirits, as did customizable cupcake and typed poetry stations. Guests included Martha Hunt, Chanel Iman, Georgia Fowler, Barbie Ferreira, Rachel Martino, Arianna Baquerizo, Asha Brown, Chase Wise, Noelle Downing, Caitlin Castelano, Blake Newby, and more.

All images: Neil Rasmus & Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Brooks Nader Toasts Her New Hudson Jeans Capsule At Studio 525

Denim on denim on denim! Brooks Nader‘s new Hudson Jeans collaboration is here, which the Daily Front Row covergirl celebrated with a party at Studio 525. Nader and sisters Sarah Jane Nader, Grace Ann Nader, and Mary Holland Nader arrived outfitted in the capsule collection’s versatile separates and denim, creating a sweet family fashion moment. During the event, attendees mingled with cocktails while toasting Nader’s new line. Guests included Breaux Nader, Holland Nader, Jason Rabin, Ricki Robinson, Peggi Jewell, Simon Huck, Phil Riportella, Patrick Ta, Kamie Crawford, Ian Malone, Brandon Williams, Leigh Fidler, and more.

All images: Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Buccellati Hosts A Sparkling Bridal Preview On Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue shone a little brighter on Thursday, courtesy of Buccellati! The Italian high jewelry and homeware brand hosted a press preview spotlighting pieces within its new Buccellati Bridal Registry, which was on full display—including silverware, barware, home decor, and more from its intricate Caviar, Tahiti, Rouche, Doge, and Furry collections. Completing the morning were tablescapes designed by Olivia Muniak, as well as plenty of champagne, cake, and more to keep spirits high. Attendees included Romilly Newman, Amanda Dubin, Ayuka Matsumoto, Jillian Magenheim, Leena Kim, and more.

All images: Kelly Taub

