Linda Evangelista Poses For Vogue Italia‘s September Issue

Vogue Italia‘s named Linda Evangelista its September 2024 covergirl! For the magazine’s latest issue, the supermodel is photographed by longtime collaborator Steven Meisel—complete with a chic Gucci coat and makeup by Pat McGrath. Additional covers feature a crew of star models, including Isabella Rossellini, Vittoria Ceretti, Maty Fall Diba, and Deva Cassel. You can discover all of the publication’s September covers and their accompanying feature interviews on Vogue.It.

Paris Olympics Conclude—With Ralph Lauren Dressing Team USA

The Paris Olympics have officially come to a close. The sporting event concluded on Sunday, with a variety of activations and performances to pass the hosting baton to Los Angeles—the site of the next summer Olympics in 2028. Stars in attendance included Tom Cruise, who leaped off the Stade de France before driving away on a motorcycle with an Olympic flag. Performances by H.E.R., Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers added a distinctly L.A. flair to the ceremony, as well. To celebrate the moment, the tournament’s closing was attended by Team USA, all outfitted in custom uniforms by Ralph Lauren—a longtime dresser of its athletes over the years. The brand also dressed American performing talents in its Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Double RL collections as well.

Banana Republic Reopens Its Westfield Century City Boutique

Banana Republic has just revamped another boutique! The brand has reopened its store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles with a fresh new look, courtesy of NAINOA’s architect and interior designer Noa Santos. The redesigned location includes an open layout of its womenswear, menswear, and home collections, as well as areas for styling and in-house tailoring. Each section features elevated coastal influences with new white oak floors, Venetian plaster walls, and gleaming brass accents, nodding to Banana Republic’s brand heritage. Artwork by Servane Mary completes the space, curated by the brand’s creative advisor Jacqueline Schnabel—similarly to the art pieces seen in its recently opened New York City flagship store. You can visit the redesigned Westfield Century City boutique now at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Blackpink Star Lisa Fronts Elle‘s September 2o24 Issue

It’s Lalisa’s world, and we’re just living in it! Blackpink star Lisa is Elle‘s new covergirl, posing for the magazine’s September 2024 cover and accompanying editorial by Gregory Harris. Nicola Formichetti dressed the musician in skate-inspired looks for the stylish spread, hailing from Stella McCartney, Ralph Lauren Collection, Rabanne, ERL, JW Anderson, Michael Kors Collection, Ferragamo, Marc Jacobs, and Tom Ford. In her feature interview with Stephan Lee, Lisa discusses her future with Blackpink, solo albums, upcoming acting debut in The White Lotus, and more—which you can read on Elle.com.

Orlebar Brown & Lamborghini Team Up For New Capsule Collection

Orlebar Brown is hitting the race track! The swimwear brand has joined forces with Lamborghini on a sleek new capsule collection, highlighting the pair’s shared. The line of swimwear, beachwear, and resort wear includes a range of the label’s signature swim shorts, as well as polos, T-shirts, button-up shirts, trousers, and a sharp rash guard, all in slick hues of black, red, orange, blue, and olive green. The full collection, which retails from $225 to $745, is now available on OrlebarBrown.com.

