Studio 525 received a sleek takeover on Tuesday, thanks to INITIO Parfums Prives. Derek Miller unveiled Power Self, the latest sultry scent in his chic fragrance brand, with an exclusive cocktail party cast in the bottle’s signature white and gunmetal hues. Attendees mingled while spraying the new perfume, lounging on luxe white couches, and dancing to live EDM beats. The night’s chic guest list included Dascha Polanco, Derek Deng, Melissa Vale, Raisa Flowers, Krystal Bick, Lindsiann Shi, Nikki Shadzi, Sophie Minter, Chris Lavish, Karina Achaeva, Seth Richard, Mellow Domingo, Ray Angry, and more.

To celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi and ring in the springtime season, Jessel Taank, Sally Holmes, Anjula Acharia, Kal Penn, and Divia Thani hosted a colorful soirée atop The Ritz-Carlton New York. The “Holi High Tea” occasion was thrown at Nubeluz by José Andrés, featuring delicious Glenlivet cocktails and a range of light bites as attendees danced and mingled. Guests at the vibrant affair included Radhika Jones, Versha Sharma, Bing Chen, Anu Rao, Karan Brar, Madhulika Sharmal, Priya Shukla, Salman Toor, Seema Mody, Zain Asher, and more.

Aritzia celebrated its commitment to female entrepreneurship with its third annual Power Lunch event, hosted at the Musket Room. Led by the brand’s CEO Jennifer Wong, the event was themed around embracing authentic voices. During the event, Wong and author and artist Cleo Wade spoke to the room full of dynamic women on how values like courage, vulnerability, and intent can all connect to their authentic personalities, while Wade also read her 2018 poem “the time has always been now.” Guests at the special occasion included Beverly Nguyen, Brie Welch, JiaJia Fei, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Coco Schiffer, Mimi Nguyen, Monica Hernandez, Yesly Dimate, and more.

One of our fave fashionable artists, Ashley Longshore, took her dynamic ROAR! art series on the road this week! In collaboration with Live Nation Women, the artist brought her portraits to Nashville, featuring colorful renditions of Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, Brittany Howard, Stevie Nicks, Mary J. Blige, Katy Perry, Shakira, P!nk, and Ali Harnell—plus new artwork of Minnie Pearl and her ongoing Dolly Parton series. Witherspoon and Howard were in attendance for the vibrant occasion, as well as guests including Scout Willis, Karen Fairchild, Morgane Stapleton, Cody Belew. The celebrations continued with Longshore’s electric new pop-up at 512 Monroe Street in Germantown, followed by a Q&A session at Soho House.

