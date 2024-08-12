Banana Republic & The Society Archive Toast Their Montauk Pop-Up

Montauk drew a stylish crowd for the launch of Banana Republic’s new pop-up with The Society Archive at The Crow’s Nest. The curation of vintage and current Banana Republic pieces was celebrated with a cocktail party at sunset, held at 4 Old West Lake Drive. Co-hosted by Marcus Allen, the boutique hosted numerous guests across fashion and art, including Alioune Fall, Emily Newman, Khalil Ghani, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic

RAINS Celebrates Its Zellerfeld Collaboration In Soho

RAINS and Zellerfeld kicked off the launch of their latest collaboration at the former’s renovated Soho store in New York City. The event debuted the pair’s new 3D-printed Zip Mule, which feature a textured front and chunky futuristic soles. Attendees mingled amidst the modern decor, featuring stone-like shelves that showcased RAINS’ latest collections of bags and accessories—including their Weekend Bag and Boonie Hat. The event was enhanced with gastronomic drinks by Liquid Labs and beats by Grabba Ranks, creating a celebratory atmosphere. The launch follows the success of RAINS and Zellerfeld’s previous collaboration, the Puffer Sneaker, which debuted at its Fall 2023 runway show in Paris. Attendees included Manny Omitto, Sierra Rena, Valentino Bonaccio, Nasir Figueroa, Chris Romero, Edward Park, Taj Hughes, Pardison Fontaine, Vashtie Kola, Nicole Careri, Jenny Lin, Devon Byrd, Jay Perez, Jerome Parker, Abriana Chavez, Imani Randolph, Brandon St. Regis, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Kelly Taub

IKEA Spotlights Sleep Essentials With Downtown Sleepeasy Party

IKEA embraced the importance of sleep with a Sleepeasy party on Thursday night. The brand’s new Soho pop-up—open from Aug. 15-18, featured a colorful display space with a Swedish bodega theme. Behind a hidden door, the event revealed six sleep-themed interiors for guests to visit, each outfitted with IKEA’s latest pillows, comforters, duvets, sheets, mattresses, and textiles. Attendees danced to beats by Tokyo Rose while enjoying IKEA appetizers, desserts, and themed cocktails. The night’s guest list included Paul Anderson, Abbey Stark, Matthew Cancel, Nasim Lahbichi, Benton McClintock, Sonia Tucker, Kenny Santucci, Edna Tucker, Taylor Hawkins, Nehemie Pierre, Jen Holder, Syl Tang, Jules Wettreich, Yana Bonomi, Taylor Quitara, Nick Lowery, Viancey Peraza, John Supnik, Aria Herbst, Toby Liu, Alyssa Lei, and Karissa Dumbacher.

All images: Sansho Scott + Madison Voelkel/BFA

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.