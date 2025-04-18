The Cinema Society Celebrates On Swift Horses!

Cheers! The Cinema Society hosted its latest soirée on Thursday night for LGBTQIA+ drama On Swift Horses, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi. Daniel Minahan’s dynamic new film was screened at Regal Essex Crossing, giving viewers a glimpse into 1950’s California. Afterwards, everyone gathered at Baz Luhrmann’s dreamy bar Monsieur for a chic afterparty, complete with plenty of refreshing themed cocktails, champagne, and caviar! Guests included Edgar-Jones, Minahan, Diego Calva, Will Brill, Joseph Cross, Rory Culkin, Stephen Moyer, Ella Hunt, Tyler Lain, Sarah Wynter, Patrick Alwyn, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, John Bubniak, Anh Duong, Daniel Benedict, Andrew Saffir, Jenna Leigh Green, Mary Harron, Don Lee, Alex Lundqvist, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Candace Bushnell, Lilac Emery-Haynes, Sophie Lane Curtis, Nick Masters, Cameron Moir, Emma O’Connor (She Said), Heloise Pratt, Jon Stevens, Jill Rappaport, Jane Rose, Jake Silbermann, Luke Slattery, Mariah Strongin, Mick Szal, Brian Morabito, Hunter Kohl, Eddie Roche, Bryce Kass, Michael D’Alto, Christine Vachon, Mason Plotts, Joe Plummer, Tom Bernard, Garrett Taylor, Jay Wadley, Tara Westwood, and more.

All images: Dave Benthal/BFA.com

Romance Shines At FoundRae’s Sparkling SoHo Soirée

Love was in the air at FoundRae‘s SoHo store on Wednesday night! The fine jewelry brand gathered a chic crew to celebrate the launch of Beth Hutchens’ latest collection, United in Love, which celebrates pure romance. Attendees mingled across the boutique’s soaring two floors to take in Hutchens’ gleaming rings, necklaces, bracelets, and charms—complete with plenty of cocktails and champagne. Plus, everyone flocked to the street to snap photos in front of a vintage automobile overflowing with white flowers for the special occasion! The evening’s bejeweled guests included Emily Ratjakowski, Ariana Debose, Erin Walsh, Antoni Porowski, Hannah Bronfman, Zanna Roberts Rassi, JoAni Johnson, and more.

All images: Bre Johnson

Serena Uziyel Toasts Her New Madison Avenue Boutique

Madison Avenue has a chic new addition! Turkish designer Serena Uziyel opened the doors to her elegant new boutique on the UES with a splashy cocktail party. Guests discovered Uziyel’s latest woven and stone-adorned sandals, platforms, pumps, and handbags during the occasion—plus a glimpse at her new jewelry designs, inspired by her signature wrapped chain links! Attendees included Moraya Wilson, Izabela Guedes, Elizabeth Lake, Indira Scott, Carolina Marie Robertson, Yana Khan, Melissa Vale, Roan McLean, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Serena Uziyel

Scarlett Gasque Launches Its New Bridal Collection With A Fouquet’s Feast!

I do! Scarlett Gasque toasted its debut bridal collection, “Altered By Love,” with a chic dinner on Wednesday night. Founder Chloé Rogers and content creator Dorothy Wang co-hosted the sleek affair at Fouquet’s New York, where the night kicked off with custom cocktails at Titsou Bar. Afterwards, everyone convened for a sit-down dinner by candlelight at Brasserie Fouquets—complete with wedding cake! Guests included Jessica Wang, Tina Leung, Sai De Silva, Laura Kim, Vienna Skye, Greta Louise Tomé, Clara Perlmutter, Ezra J William, Emira D’Spain, Bella Banos, Tina Gershoff, Rae Shelton, and more.

All images: Deonté Lee

