Events

The White Lotus & CB2 Toast Their Tropical Home Collab At Thai Diner

The pair's chic new collection celebrates Thailand's lush wildlife

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
The White Lotus, CB2, parties, events, Leslie Bibb, collaborations, Thai Diner, NYC
Dale Moss, Dascha Polanco (Poupay for CB2)

Checking in? The White Lotus‘ range of collabs is growing, with the latest—a chic homeware collection with CB2—being launched with a surprise party on Thursday night. Fittingly, the soirée was hosted downtown at Thai Diner—a nod to season 3’s lush Thailand setting.

During the party, attendees—led by White Lotus star Leslie Bibb!—filled the restaurant’s glossy wood chairs and colorful cushion-lined booths both indoors and outside, themed in the spirit of a Thai night market. Naturally, tasty tropical cocktails were flowing all the while, including a special White Lotus vesper martini. The evening’s menu included plenty of Khao Yum, Palo dumplings, green mango salad, and coconut chicken Thailandese, ensuring everyone was well-fed at the nighttime occasion.

Leslie Bibb

TK, TK, TK, TK, Rayvin Huger

CB2’s White Lotus collection was on full display throughout the venue, aiming bring a dash of sun-soaked paradise to all parts of the home. The pair’s limited-edition line includes enamel-inlaid serving trays, appetizer plates, animal-shaped glasses, embroidered napkins, brass animal statues, and decorative pillows, all accented by monkeys, elephants, snakes, and more wildlife. With a distinct color palette of cream, deep green, black, and blue, the sharp range is already set to be a versatile addition to kitchens, living rooms, and more. But this isn’t the last attendees will see of the capsule; a Thai Diner pop-up will be held in SoHo from March 27 to April 5, including a limited-edition menu of cocktails and special dishes. Delish!

Thai Diner

For a truly special finale, traditional Thai dancers stepped out for a dance performance at the event. Their rhythmic surprise was boosted with music by DJ Lydo, who kept guests dancing all night with a variety of beats.

Thai Diner

Attendees included Dascha Polanco, Raul Lopez, Jason Rembert, Phillip Cruikshank, Dale Moss, Jon Gray, Diego Villareal, Brian Atwood, Kristijan Todorovski, Tess Elder, Eduardo Holguin, Sandrine Charles, Tameka Shockley, Joel Calfee, Chelsey Sanchez, Amy Lefevre, Vienna Skye, Markus Kelle, Rayvin Huger, Hannah Traore, Lukas Battle, Luca Apple, and more.

All images: Poupay for CB2

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Remi Bader Claps Back, Dazed’s New Hires,...

Brunello Cucinelli’s BC Duo Bag Gets A...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Initio’s Power Self Launch,...

Inside The Daily’s Soho Soirée With Hive...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Rabanne’s Golden Bash, Christian...

LaQuan Smith Parties In The Ring For...

Parties, Parties, Parties: Banana Republic x The...

Aerin Lauder Celebrates Her Blooming New Book...

The New York Junior League’s Winter Ball...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.