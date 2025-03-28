Checking in? The White Lotus‘ range of collabs is growing, with the latest—a chic homeware collection with CB2—being launched with a surprise party on Thursday night. Fittingly, the soirée was hosted downtown at Thai Diner—a nod to season 3’s lush Thailand setting.

During the party, attendees—led by White Lotus star Leslie Bibb!—filled the restaurant’s glossy wood chairs and colorful cushion-lined booths both indoors and outside, themed in the spirit of a Thai night market. Naturally, tasty tropical cocktails were flowing all the while, including a special White Lotus vesper martini. The evening’s menu included plenty of Khao Yum, Palo dumplings, green mango salad, and coconut chicken Thailandese, ensuring everyone was well-fed at the nighttime occasion.

CB2’s White Lotus collection was on full display throughout the venue, aiming bring a dash of sun-soaked paradise to all parts of the home. The pair’s limited-edition line includes enamel-inlaid serving trays, appetizer plates, animal-shaped glasses, embroidered napkins, brass animal statues, and decorative pillows, all accented by monkeys, elephants, snakes, and more wildlife. With a distinct color palette of cream, deep green, black, and blue, the sharp range is already set to be a versatile addition to kitchens, living rooms, and more. But this isn’t the last attendees will see of the capsule; a Thai Diner pop-up will be held in SoHo from March 27 to April 5, including a limited-edition menu of cocktails and special dishes. Delish!

For a truly special finale, traditional Thai dancers stepped out for a dance performance at the event. Their rhythmic surprise was boosted with music by DJ Lydo, who kept guests dancing all night with a variety of beats.

Attendees included Dascha Polanco, Raul Lopez, Jason Rembert, Phillip Cruikshank, Dale Moss, Jon Gray, Diego Villareal, Brian Atwood, Kristijan Todorovski, Tess Elder, Eduardo Holguin, Sandrine Charles, Tameka Shockley, Joel Calfee, Chelsey Sanchez, Amy Lefevre, Vienna Skye, Markus Kelle, Rayvin Huger, Hannah Traore, Lukas Battle, Luca Apple, and more.

All images: Poupay for CB2

