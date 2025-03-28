Remi Bader Claps Back At Backlash Towards Her Weight Loss Reveal

Since Remi Bader shared the truth behind her weight-loss surgery earlier this week, the internet has had a range of reactions. However, not all have been positive, prompting the influencer to issue a response. Bader previously received her single anastomosis duodenal-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S) procedure in fall 2023, which included a removal of 80% of her stomach. After over a year of speculation from fans and online critics, Bader ultimately opened up about her experience in a wide-ranging interview with Self—and the responses have led her to defend her decision in a new post on Instagram.

“Sharing something so personal again for the first time in a while, I was prepared for both backlash and support in terms of the decisions I had to make related to my health,” Bader said in her post. “But at the end of the day no one is changing how proud I am for myself for protecting my mental health and sticking to my boundaries at a time I was so low and so lost. And I will never regret that.”

Ted Stansfield & Imruh Asha Are Dazed’s New Top Editors!

This just in! Dazed has found its new editorial and fashion leads, following the publication’s split with EIC Ib Kamara this week. Ted Stansfield will now serve as Dazed‘s editor in chief, following his role as editorial director of Dazed Digital and AnOthermag.com—plus an extensive career at both titles. Meanwhile, Imruh Asha will be the magazine’s fashion and image director, adding to his lengthy styling resume. Congratulations to all!

The Cinema Society Celebrates The Penguin Lessons With Sony Pictures Classics

On Thursday night, The Cinema Society and Sony Pictures Classics teamed up to host a special screening for Peter Cattaneo’s new drama film The Penguin Lessons. The emotional picture, starring Steve Coogan and Jonathan Pryce, was shown at Village East in New York City for the occasion. Afterwards, attendees stepped out at The Twenty Two for a splashy cocktail afterparty, complete with caviar and plenty of Aperol spritzes! Guests included Sophie Sumner, Timo Weiland, Francisco Costa, David Byrne, Adrian Martinez, Alex Lundqvist, Rosa Salazar, Brenda Vaccaro, Garrett Taylor, Gabe Fazio, Rock Kohli, Tyler Lain, Orfeh, Duncan Sheik, Amelia Milo, Coco Mitchell, Dominic Augustin, Alina Baikova, Parker Gregory, Dayssi Kanavos, Hunter Kohl, Teresa Avia Lim, William Ivey Long, Corrado Martini, Nick Masters, Cameron Moir, Jake Silbermann, Whitney St. John, Nacho Ramos, Robbie Myers, Emma O’Connor, Eve Plumb, Angèle Lansing, Katja Zwara, Andrew Saffir, Sydney Ness, Allie Redmond, and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

The White Lotus Is In Hot Water With Duke University!

The White Lotus is stirring the pot for Duke University, according to Variety. The hit HBO drama’s third season has found financier dad Timothy (Jason Isaacs) under the influence of various substances, with a recent scene in episode 6 seeing him contemplating murder in a Duke T-shirt— which the university’s not too happy about. Following the episode, Duke’s vice president vice president of communications, marketing, and public affairs Frank Tramble spoke with the New York Times, stating the show “not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far.” Yikes!

