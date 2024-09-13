This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Sarah Burton is now creative director at Givenchy.

2. Bastien Daguzan is now CEO at Fear of God.

3. Mario Grauso is now CEO and partner at Stefano Pilati. Pilati and Grauso are also launching a new men’s and women’s fashion collection, as well as Pilati’s “Random Identities” line.

4. Minou Clark is now global chief executive officer at Realself.

5. Simona Cattaneo is now fragrance and beauty president at Chanel.

6. Delphine Herve is now chief financial officer at Sephora North America.

7. Johanna Fateman is now co-chief art critic and commissioning editor at CULTURED. John Vincler is also co-chief art critic and consulting editor at the company.

8. Eric Rivera is now senior account director at Manifest Group.

Plus!

9. SHADOW is now representing The Mercer Hotel.

10. YaYa Publicity is now representing Ashaha.

11. Olivia Leachman is now representing Abel.

12. KLC is now representing Sole + Studios.

13. GO PR is now representing Naturopathica Spas.

14. RK-c is now representing Campbell & Kramer.

15. DLX is now representing Belmont Park Village.

16. Austin Smedstad is now representing Protein2o.

17. Salt + Ruttner is now representing Roller Rabbit.

18. Violetta Group is now representing Milaner.

19. Mazarine Group is now representing Arter.

20. Melander Marketing & Communications is now representing ITK Skincare, fine’ry, and MIX:BAR.

