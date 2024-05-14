Michael Rider and Polo Ralph Lauren split—and Celine rumors swirl

Michael Rider is officially leaving Polo Ralph Lauren as the brand’s womenswear designer, according to Lauren Sherman’s Line Sheet newsletter at Puck. Rider and Polo will part ways at the end of May, though one item is still weighing on everyone’s minds: will he be Celine’s next creative director? Currently, Rider has been predicted as a replacement for current creative director Hedi Slimane if the latter’s contract is not renewed. However, Slimane is still creating Celine’s current collections, and was previously in talks over contracts with parent company LVMH in April. This is also when Rider’s name began appearing in conversation, thanks to his makeover of Polo Ralph Lauren that’s led the brand to reinvigorated retail and financial success. It’s looking very, very likely he’s heading to Celine.

Pamela Drucker departs Condé Nast after nearly 20 years

Condé Nast chief revenue officer Pamela Drucker Mann announced her departure today, according to an internal memo shared by the company via Adweek. The executive has held her position as CRO since 2009 and began her career as a sales director for Jane magazine in 2005. She will remain at the company through the summer and has not announced her next move. As AdWeek pointed out, during her tenure at the company she weathered a meltdown at Bon Appétit, the pandemic, a sharp decline in social media traffic, a series of layoffs and a long dispute with the labor union representing Condé Nast staff. Phew!

Gucci packs London’s Tate Modern with stars for Cruise 2025 fashion show

Gucci brought fashion to the Tate Modern for its latest runway show, utilizing the gallery space to show creative director Sabato De Sarno’s upcoming Cruise 2025 collection. Inspired by romance, De Sarno’s latest included monogrammed skirt and jacket sets, flowing dresses, beaded fringe-trimmed and floral-printed denim, and hot pants—plus plenty of leather and suede top-handle, shoulder, and hobo bags in a palette of dark red, green, blue, white, and brown. The lineup was also seen by a front row filled with English roses, including Kate and Lila Moss, Dua Lipa, Solange Knowles, Demi Moore, Mark Robson, Law Roach, Salma Hayek, Debbie Harry, Sabrina Elba, Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott, Abbey Lee, Daphne Guinness, Susie Bubble, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Gucci

Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton get chic for Town & Country

Dearest readers…Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are Town & Country‘s digital May cover stars. Shot by Mel Tao and styled by MaryKate Boylan, the duo are draped in looks from Mara Hoffman, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Christian Siriano, and more, complete with glittering jewels by John Hardy, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, and Verdura. Ahead of Bridgerton’s third season premiering on Netflix on May 16, Coughlan and Newton discusses their evolving on-screen romance from friends to lovers in the lavish Regency era—a storyline that fans have been eager to see unfold.

During their accompanying interview with Emily Burack, the pair emphasized their characters’ close bonds. “It felt so natural, stepping into this romance after all these seasons.” Newton said. Coughlan agreed: “It’s like uncovering a hidden gem that’s been there all along, waiting to shine.” We’ll be keeping our eyes out for these diamonds of the season later this week!

All images: Mel Tao/Courtesy of Town & Country

SKIMS taps WNBA stars for dynamic new underwear campaign

SKIMS is kicking off the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season with a dazzling underwear campaign, celebrating its role as the league’s Official Underwear Partner. Shot by Hugh Wilson, the new imagery stars WNBA legends Candace Parker and Kelsey Plum alongside newcomers including Cameron Brink, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Dijonai Carrington, showcasing SKIMS’ versatile Fits Everybody line. The collection features a range of colors and fits designed for everyday comfort, which you can discover now on the brand’s website.

“Championing women in sports is incredibly important to SKIMS,” said SKIMS co-founder Kim Kardashian, highlighting the brand’s focus on empowerment and style.

All images: Courtesy of SKIMS

Anya Taylor-Joy strikes a pose for Elle‘s June/July 2024 cover

Anya Taylor-Joy glows on this summer’s June/July 2024 cover of Elle, photographed by Dan Martensen and styled by Anastasia Barbieri. Wearing a stunning Givenchy gown with Victoria Beckham boots, Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti necklaces and gleaming bracelet, the actress’ ensemble captures an edgy elegance akin to her current press tour for action film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. In her accompanying profile by Mickey Rapkin, Taylor-Joy opens up about her intense experience on the Furiosa set, filming Dune: Part Two, and her blissful new chapter of married life with husband Malcolm McRae.

“The shoot was grueling, but returning to Malcolm’s arms was my sanctuary,” Taylor-Joy said. “Finding Malcolm has been like discovering a part of my soul I always knew was there. Sharing my life with him—it’s just exhilarating.”

All images: Dan Martensen/Courtesy of Elle

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.