The Front Row Shares Their Favorite NYC Restaurants!

Who’s hungry? Fashion Month is the busiest time of the year, but chicsters still found time to sit down and have a chic bite (and a cocktail, of course)! We asked the front row to share their favorite spots around New York City—and they delivered. Read on for their top restaurant recs!

Jenna Lyons, star, Real Housewives of New York City

The restaurant I have the phone number to!

Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships, Instagram

Oh my gosh, what’s the best restaurant in New York City? It’s probably a hole-in-the-wall Chinese restaurant that doesn’t even have a name in Chinatown. But I do love Los Tacos [No. 1]. I had that for lunch, the cactus tacos. It’s literally a food stand. I am a big casual eater. I love the the Nami Nori on Carmine Street; their temaki rolls are really good.

Jessica Andrews, senior content director of shopping, PS

Tatiana [by Kwame Onwuachi]. Yes, it’s number one and it’s hype, but it’s worth the hype. The curried goat patties are absolutely to die for. I love that restaurant so much, I will wait at 4pm to get a seat at the bar just to eat there! It’s excellent. It’s Caribbean fusion, and the chef is from the Bronx and he’s inspired a lot by his upbringing, so it’s excellent.

Kevin Huynh, fashion director, InStyle

Popeye’s on 96th and Broadway, because it’s open late!

Paul Andrew, creative director, Paul Andrew and Sergio Rossi

My favorite is always King [Restaurant], on King Street. I’ve been going there for years, and it’s absolutely my favorite.

Christian Juul Nielsen, creative director, Aknvas

The very best is my home when my husband is cooking for me! I love eating in. I always say Indochine is my favorite restaurant. I did my very first show there because it’s iconic to me, it’s iconic to the city. I love being at Indochine.

Marissa Galante Frank, fashion director, Bloomingdale’s

I’m an Italian food gal, so my favorites are always the classics. Palma, Il Buco, Bar Pitti. That’s my vibe!

Alexis Bennett Parker, shopping content lead, Elle

I’m the worst person to ask this question to, because when I eat out I like to eat vegan. My favorite vegan spot is HanGawi. Basically it’s Asian fusion—really, really great. You have to take off your shoes, sit on the floor. It’s a beautiful experience.

Kendall Becker, fashion and beauty director, Trendalytics

Casa Cruz! Very chic, lots of room, great food. We love the vibes!

Bella Gerard, content creator

Sant Ambroeus, the Soho one.

Copelyn Bengel, accessories editor, Bustle Digital Group

This is really basic, but I love Kiki’s. Amazing!

Sergio Hudson, creative director, Sergio Hudson

This is going to be controversial, but Brooklyn Chop House! My favorite. I’m very simple. I come from a family of chefs, so I enjoy mid-range restaurants. I love Cipriani, but I’m a very lowkey person. And of course, there’s always the Polo Bar. But me and my husband’s guilty pleasure is definitely the Brooklyn Chop House.

Matthew Cancel, founder, Cancel Communications

My favorite thing right now is Alessa’s house-made meatballs—they are absolutely delicious. I also love their rigatoni, the braised short ribs, and their selection of wines. The second place is Hold Fast—you’ve been there with me many a time! It is a staple in my neighborhood, and it’s open till two o’clock in the morning, which comes in handy. Their wings are to die for, their Cobb salad is incredible, and they have one of the best charcuterie boards I’ve ever had in my life. And every time I go to Quality Meats, it’s delicious. One of my favorite things on their menu is their grilled bacon—it’s an appetizer, but it comes with peanut butter and jalapeno jelly. All of those things together sound really disgusting! However, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever tasted, especially with the bread they bring to the table. It’s just absolutely phenomenal.

Samantha Olson, assistant news editor, Cosmopolitan

I’m a Brooklyn girl, so most of these will be out there. I love Madeleine’s for a lowkey chic vibe. It’s perfect for a nightcap! LaserWolf has some of the best food I’ve tried in the city, and Egg Shop and Five Leaves are a must for brunch. In Manhattan, The Nines is up there, along with Alessa—I have not stopped thinking of their arancini and gelato since I first tried it.

Ana Colón, freelance editor

My go-to for a mid-Fashion Week martini is Hillstone, which is perhaps a basic answer! But it hits the spot every time.

Brooke Frischer, social lead, Fashionista

I love Raoul’s for a special occasion! I always try to go there, especially in the summer when they have a really special menu. It’s lovely.

Avril Graham, host and executive producer, Invitation

It depends if you’re uptown or downtown. I love El Parador downtown. I love Le Bilboquet uptown. It depends on what kind of mood. Whether you’re in a Carolina [Herrera], Oscar [de la Renta] kind of mood, or whether you’re in a more of a Marc Jacobs, hip, downtown kind of mood. Don’t you think?

