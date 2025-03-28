This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are now creative directors at Loewe.

2. Miguel Castro Freitas is now creative director at Mugler.

3. Casey Cadwallader and Mugler have parted ways.

4. Ted Stansfield is now editor-in-chief of Dazed. Imruh Asha is now fashion and image director at the company.

5. Siena Gagliano is now beauty editor at Marie Claire.

6. Justin Fenner is now lifestyle director at Robb Report.

7. David Ruff is now social media editor at Grazia USA and ICON America.

8. Madison Goldberg is now digital news writer at People.

9. Marissa Matozzo is now lifestyle reporter at The New York Post.

10. Olivia Cigliano is now commerce writer, partnerships at Dotdash Meredith.

11. Andre Claudio is now business reporter, strategic content at Fairchild Media.

12. Samuel Maude is now content strategy manager, social and video at Hearst.

13. Rachel Kaplan is now associate director on the fashion team at PR Consulting.

14. Ellie Bloom is now account executive on the digital and influencer team at Azione.

15. Gabrielle Donahue is now account executive at Michele Marie PR.

16. Arianna Quinn is now assistant press officer at Lanvin.

17. Amaya Goater is now PR assistant at Casablanca.

18. Isabella Baboury is now acting president at PatBO.

19. Blaire Epstein is now manager, global influencer marketing at Rare Beauty.

20. Agathe Morin is now digital marketing executive at Hermès Parfums & Beaute.

21. Chloe Lazrus is now product development manager, ready to wear at Tory Burch.

22. Ib Kamara and Dazed have parted ways. He was previously editor in chief at the company.

23. Francesca Amfitheatrof and Louis Vuitton have parted ways.

24. Noah Silverstein and TULA Skincare have parted ways.

25. Virginia Norris and Aisle 8 have parted ways.

26. Stefanie Javorsky and ABC News have parted ways.

27. Daysia Tolentino and NBC News have parted ways.

Plus!

28. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Moleskine.

29. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Curlsmith and Flavia Lanini.

30. Savi is now representing Topicals and Malbon.

31. Align PR is now representing Dolce Glow and BAEskin by Isabel Alysa.

32. Foundation is now representing Point of View Beauty.

33. AARROW PR is now representing Rosy & Earnest.

34. Azzi + Co is now representing HStern.

35. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Facile.

36. CLD PR is now representing STOW London and Ziah and Cide.

37. Push The Envelope PR is now representing Key Aloe West and PINSPARK.

38. LION VIP Relations is now representing Standard Procedure.

39. Lucky Chalm is now representing Bec + Bridge.

40. AM:PR is now representing Meilleur Moment.

41. Magrino is now representing The Ocean Club Residences, Four Seasons, Bahamas.

42. MP-IMC is now representing HUE.

43. Mario Abad has launched Mannish, a menswear newsletter on Substack. His platform will exclusively cover men’s fashion, including business analysis, designers, celebrity style, feature interviews, industry gossip, and more.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

