Last night, the chicest of New Yorkers gathered to raise a glass to all things intrinsic to the city’s fashionable fabric: NYCB, SJP, and BG! The ultra glamorous retailer hosted a cocktail soirée to unveil the new Rizzoli tome, New York City Ballet: Choreography & Couture, which brings together photography by Pari Dukovic and words by Marc Happel. The actress, who’s long since lent her fashion icon status to the dance organization by championing designer collaborations and ensuring its celebratory gala is a jewel in the annual social calendar, served as co-host. In turn, designers, writers, fashion industry insiders, and New York City Ballet leadership flocked to the BG Restaurant overlooking Central Park to return the support. Among those who attended were Charles Miers, Kathy Brown, Narciso Rodriguez, Jovani Furlan, Alec Knight, Mimi Staker, Wendy Goodman, Taylor Stanley, India Bradley, Gonzalo Garcia, Ezra Hurwitz, Edward Barsamian, Elle Strauss, and many more.

Seàn McGirr is now creative director at Alexander McQueen

In the wake of Sarah Burton’s swan song causing tears all over Paris—even from Naomi Campbell, who closed the emotive shoe— Kering has announced her successor. Dublin-born designer Seàn McGirr, who was most recently head of ready to wear at JW Anderson has been named creative director of Alexander McQueen. Before joining Anderson in 2020, he was a womenswear designer at Dries Van Noten in Antwerp. The Central Saint Martins MA program graduate was previously on the Uniqlo design team working on menswear under Christophe Lemaire, following on from assisting roles at Burberry and Vogue Hommes Japan. “We are delighted to welcome Seán McGirr as Creative Director. With his experience, personality, and creative energy, he will bring a powerful creative language to Alexander McQueen while building on its unique heritage,” “We are delighted to welcome Seán McGirr as Creative Director. With his experience, personality, and creative energy, he will bring a powerful creative language to Alexander McQueen while building on its unique heritage,” Gianfilippo Testa, CEO of Alexander McQueen, said in a release.

Who’s showing at Los Angeles Fashion Week?

It’s always a fashion week somewhere! LAFW is just around the corner, taking place in the city of angels from October 18-22. Ahead of the event, which was acquired by N4XT Experiences last year, vice president and head of designer relations Noah Kozlowski shared a look at what to expect when speaking with Fashionista.com. The former director of designer relations at IMG told the outlet that the preliminary lineup includes Imitation of Christ, No Sesso, Theophilio, Sergio Hudson, Luis de Javier, Tombogo, BruceGlen, and Advisry. Gypsy Sport, AnOnlyChild, Demobaza, and Sami Miro Vintage are also set to return to LAFW, which will all take place under one roof at NYA Studios in Hollywood. The event will compose of runway shows, presentations, film screenings, art exhibitions, pop-up shops, showrooms, dinners, cocktail receptions, and more. Follow LAFW for more updates, below:

Agyness Deyn made her runway return at Sacai

OG Indie Sleaze poster girl and muse Agyness Deyn retired from modeling over a decade ago, and unlike her aughts-era peers, has rarely stepped foot back on the catwalk since. Alas, the now 40-year-old model returned to the runway at the Sacai show, looking every inch the pared-back beauty and fashion icon of yore. Light years away from the fashion scene, Deyn had been living in upstate New York with her husband and three children, recently telling Dazed she has been focusing on acting in independent English films and doing some theater. As for why now, she’s back in the hustle of NYC as her eldest daughter starts school, and when one particular designer came calling, the timing felt right. “I had a call from my agent asking if I wanted to walk a show in Paris,” she told Vogue. “Then, I met with [Sacai designer] Chitose Abe and I was starstruck. I’m such a fan of the brand, so it felt exciting, as well as organic, to be doing the show with her.”

