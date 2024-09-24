Alberta Ferretti Is Leaving Her Namesake Brand

The latest entry in 2024’s designer departures is an emotional one: Alberta Ferretti is stepping down from her namesake label. Since 1981, Ferretti has been a beloved fashion force for her female-first designs, collaborative spirit, and must-see Milan Fashion Week shows. However, Ferretti isn’t going anywhere: in a statement to the press, the designer revealed she’ll continue her position as the vice president of Aeffe Group—which operates her brand. The second major news? She’s already chosen a successor as creative director—who will be announced soon!

Cara Delevingne Is L’Oreal Paris’ New Global Ambassador

Kisses from Cara! L’Oreal Paris has named Cara Delevingne as its latest global ambassador. Chosen for her free spirit and ties to both pop culture and fashion, the model and acresss will begin her new role effective immediately. Delevingne’s appointment makes her the latest A-lister to join the L’Oreal ambassador family, which includes Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Bebe Vio Grandis, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Cindy Bruna, Elle Fanning, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Luma Grothe, Soo Joo, and Viola Davis.

All images: Courtesy of L’Oreal Paris

Calvin Klein Decks Out NewJeans In Denim For Fall 2024 Campaign

NewJeans, do you see? Calvin Klein does—so much that the brand’s tapped Korean girl group NewJeans as its Fall 2024 campaign stars. Set against sweet pastel backdrops, photographer Gordon von Steiner captures the group in Klein’s newest denim jackets, jeans, graphic T-shirts, and ’90s-inspired jackets and shirting. But that’s not all—the stylish group’s outfits are now live in a campaign edit on CalvinKlein.com. Happy shopping!

All images: Gordon von Steiner

Levi’s Teases A New Beyoncé Collab!

I’ll let you be my Levi’s jeans! Beyoncé‘s imminent collaboration with Levi’s is finally happening, following her track titled after the denim brand from her country album Cowboy Carter. The denim label took to Instagram to share a teaser image of a red and white graphic, featuring Bey atop a horse—similarly to the cover of her viral Western-influenced record. Though the collab’s full lineup is unknown, it’s certain to feature a mix of Levi’s signature Americana grit and Beyoncé’s dynamic glamour. Stay tuned!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi’s (@levis)

Heartstopper Stars Joe Locke & Kit Connor Cover GQ Hype‘s October Issue

Love is in the air! Joe Locke and Kit Connor, stars of Netflix’s queer romance show Heartstopper, are kicking off their season 3 press tour with a joint cover for GQ Hype. The duo front the digital title’s October issue in vintage-inspired suiting and denim against the Manhattan skyline. The same aesthetic is seen in their editorial photographed by Jeremy Liebman, where they’re outfitted in threads by Ferragamo, Bode, Dries Van Noten, Extreme Cashmere, Margeret Howell, and more. Together, their accompanying interview delves into the pair’s rise to stardom, maturing in their 20’s, experience filming Heartstopper‘s intimate scenes, and new projects—like Locke’s role in Marvel’s Agatha All Along and Connor’s titular part in Romeo + Juliet’s Broadway revival. You can check out the full spread now on GQ.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.