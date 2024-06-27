Lanvin appoints Peter Copping as artistic director

Peter Copping is officially Lanvin’s new artistic director! The British designer will lead the house’s design team in his new role, also marking a return to a fashion brand’s forefront. Previously, Copping was head of couture at Balenciaga, where his direction led the brand’s Couture reintroduction under Demna. However, the news has also stirred up fashion memories from Copping’s successful roles as creative director of both Nina Ricci and perhaps less successful stint at Oscar de la Renta. Mr. de la Renta himself appointed Copping as his label’s successor.

“Jeanne Lanvin was a visionary of her time whose interests and passions extended far beyond fashion, as do my own,” said Copping. “I am extremely honoured to have been chosen as Artistic Director of Lanvin and to be able, along with the atelier and teams, to write the next chapter for this iconic House.”

Nicolas Di Felice brings Jean Paul Gaultier’s Couture a minimalist edge for Fall 2024

On Sunday, Courrège’s Nicolas Di Felice presented his guest-designed couture show for Jean Paul Gaultier at Paris Fashion Week. The minimalist Fall 2024 line mesmerized attendees with a focus on slender, corseted silhouettes, sheer draping, and hook-and-eye fasteners. A diverse cast of models donned giant standing collars, quirky eyewear, and more on the runway—albeit with an absence of prints or bright colors. “I wanted to challenge the norm and explore lesser-known aspects of Gaultier’s legacy,” said Di Felice, according to sources. The collection received high praise from Jean Paul Gaultier himself—who applauded Di Felice’s modern reinterpretation of his designs—as well as guests including Selma Blair, Emma Chamberlain, Miss Fame, and Simone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jeanpaulgaultier

Balmain colorfully collaborates with Disney for The Lion King‘s 30th anniversary

This year, Disney’s iconic film The Lion King turns 30! To celebrate the occasion, Balmain was tapped for a fashionable collaboration designed by creative director Olivier Rousteing. The limited-edition line features an array of men’s and women’s shirts, tops, coats, suiting, athleisure, and eveningwear—including Rousteing’s signature woven, knotted, and textured couture dresses—directly inspired by the fantasy film and African culture itself. Its color palette of punchy yellow, red, orange, purple, green, brown, white, and black can also be seen across sleek pumps, as well as Balmain’s signature B -Buzz handbags, totes, metal jewelry, and more. Rousteing also aimed to champion African artists within the collaboration, as seen in exclusive prints and patterns created by South African painter Nika Mtwana, Cameroonian painter Enfant Precoce, and South African painter Cassius Khumalo. For a cinematic touch, the collection has also been spotlit in a short film by Femi Oladigbolu shot in South Africa’s Western Cape province, which will be screened at the July 5th “Lion King In Concert” event at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Rousteing’s inspirations will also be featured in Hulu’s documentary special On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight: Disney’s The Lion King’ x Balmain and an episode of Localish Unfiltered,” premiering on July 10. The full Disney x Balmain: The Lion King collection will be released on July 8 on Balmain’s website and international boutiques, as well as featured shops inside Beverly Hills’ Saks Fifth Avenue, Hong Kong’s Harbor City, and London’s Selfridges and Harrods stores between July 8-11.

“Working on this collaboration was a dream come true,” said Rousteing. “I was only nine years old when The Lion King was first released, but still today, almost three decades later, I only need to close my eyes to replay that incredible mix of music, images and emotions. The lessons that I absorbed, as I sat, absolutely transfixed by what was happening on the giant screen in front of me, have remained with me for my entire life.”

All images: Joel Anderson/Courtesy of Balmain

Bernard Arnault chats LVMH’s influence for Bloomberg Businessweek

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault stars in a new cover story for Bloomberg Businessweek, highlighting the blend of strategy and perfectionism that’s placed him at the front of global luxury retail’s markets, cultural trends, and consumption. As the world gears up for the Paris Summer Olympics, where LVMH is a leading sponsor, Arnault’s influence is apparent—including billboards, museums, and the €200 million restoration of the Notre-Dame cathedral. Known for his meticulous oversight, the feature reveals that Arnault personally inspects his global stores with family and staff members every Saturday to ensure its detailed standards. “I pay attention to the smallest details because they represent the essence of our brands’ prestige,” said Arnault in the accompanying article. “Our clients expect perfection, and it’s our responsibility to deliver it at every touchpoint.” The business leader, however, isn’t just overseeing his wide roster of brands including Dior and Louis Vuitton, but also eyeing future acquisitions. You can discover his full feature now on Bloomberg’s website.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.