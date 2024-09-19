Mackage Cozies Up With Stella Maxwell & Alexander Skarsgård For Fall 2024!

Winter is coming—and Mackage is ready for the season ahead! The outerwear brand has just launched its chic Fall 2024 campaign, starring Stella Maxwell and Alexander Skarsgård. Following their Spring 2024 campaign, the dynamic duo are outfitted in new pieces like sleek leather trenches, lightweight parkas, ribbed cashmere jackets, sharp overcoats, and more. The full women’s and men’s collections can be shopped internationally starting today!

Roberto Cavalli’s Supermodel Finale Warms Hearts At Milan Fashion Week!

Milan Fashion Week is on in Euerope and Roberto Cavalli’s Spring 2025 runway show brought one of its most heartwarming moments. Following the passing of Roberto Cavalli himself earlier this year, creative director Fausto Puglisi crafted his latest collection in an homage to the house’s early 2000’s archives. The show’s finale began with Mariacarla Boscono blowing a kiss to projected images of Cavalli himself, followed by a super crew of Cavalli muses closing the show together—including Boscono, Alek Wek, Joan Smalls, Karen Elson, Natasha Poly, Eva Herzigova, and Isabeli Fontana. View the full show, below!

Jennie Covers Harper’s Bazaar‘s October 2024 Issue

You know I gotcha! Jennie is Harper’s Bazaar’s latest covergirl, fronting the magazine’s October 2024 issue. After taking a hiatus from K-pop group Blackpink, the musician sits down with Puja Patel for a new interview discussing her new solo album, authenticity, taking fashion inspo from her mom, and her first meeting with the late Karl Lagerfeld. Of course, as a Chanel ambassador, she’s outfitted in the brand for the accompanying editorial—which also includes looks from Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Vaquera, Norma Kamali, Prada, Alaïa, and more.

LISA Is Announced As Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s Final Performance!

We have our VS Fashion Show lineup! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is returning next month and its third—and final—musical guest has just been announced: LISA. The Blackpink star will take the stage for her debut performance at the show on October 15, in addition to Cher and Tyla! Each member of the all-female lineup is making their VS Fashion Show debuts this year—undoubtedly making the event one for the books. Stay tuned for more!

