Thom Bettridge Is I-D‘s New Editor In Chief!

I-D has a new EIC! Bedford Media Group has named Thom Bettridge the magazine’s editor-in-chief and chief brand officer. In his new role, Bettridge will oversee all of the publication’s digital, editorial, and commercial projects—including a print relaunch next spring! The fresh EIC was previously vice president of creative and content at Ssense and editor-in-chief at HighSnobiety, bringing a range of both editorial and commerce experience to the table. Ahead of Bedford’s latest announcement, the company came under fire for widespread i-D staff layoffs and a full website redesign in March. As for what’s next? Bettridge is building out his editorial team—which the publication will announce in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

Cher Will Perform On The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Runway!

Victoria’s Secret has a brand new angel in its midst: Cher! The iconic musician has just been announced as the headlining performer for the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Held on October 15 in New York City, the runway event will feature an all-female lineup of three star performers—with the “Believe” singer being the first. In the meantime, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for the next two performers while awaiting Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, and more VS Angels’ returns to the runway.

Did OK! Magazine Take Over Grazia USA?

In a surprising editorial shakeup, Grazia USA‘s Instagram has been wiped—by OK! Magazine! Around 7 p.m. last night, Grazia‘s American outpost cleared its IG feed. However, just one post remained: a pink and white graphic of OK!‘s logo, which also replaced the magazine’s avatar. Currently, there’s no word on the publication’s future at OK!, and Grazia USA‘s Instagram has been deleted—though its secondary Instagram is still up and running. Luckily for you, we have receipts!

“We want to let you know that this page will be closing soon. But don’t worry—our journey isn’t ending!” the pub’s last caption read. “You can continue to enjoy all the latest updates, exclusive content, and more by liking and following our new @okmagazine page. Your support has meant everything to us, and we can’t wait to keep sharing exciting content with you at our new home!”

Sean “Diddy” Combs Is Arrested & Charged For Sex Trafficking Allegations

In a scandal that’s shocked both the fashion and music worlds, Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing multiple criminal charges. According to CNN, the rapper and designer will be arraigned today on counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and interstate transportation for prostitution. The arraignment follows Combs’ arrest in New York City on Monday after a grand jury indictment, according to Page SIx. Previously, Combs’ homes in both Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents when his criminal investigations began in March.

