Beauty Made In Italy Celebrates Italian Beauty’s Achievements—And Looks To The Future!

Ciao! On Tuesday night, beauty leaders, editors, influencers, and more gathered at Lavan Midtown for Beauty Made In Italy! Created by the Italian Trade Agency with Cosmetica Italia – The Personal Care Association and beauty convention Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the evening celebrated the innovations, trends, and accomplishments within the Italian beauty market.

“We’re here because American stakeholders, buyers, retailers, and brands are so important for us, and we really wish [for] this relationship to consolidate and even grow stronger,” said Samantha Raimondi, head of sales at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna. “We’re here to network with everybody who’s going to join us tonight, and to convey some insights and information about the Italian beauty market and Cosmoprof—which is where everything can be found.”

Held before Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna’s 56th market in March 2025, the evening highlighted the advancements within the Italian beauty industry. The field is also seeing growth and numerous trends across multiple categories, including fragrances, sustainability, natural ingredients, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and skincare.

“In Italy, we are looking at natural ingredients, but how we can combine them to make them more effective,” said Elisa Giraudi, co-owner of Kelemata Group and CEO of Orlane, Inc. “The people in Italy, we don’t do much Botox or many aesthetic procedures, and we like and we embrace what aging means. We are focusing on pro-aging, embracing what happens to our skin, to our wrinkles, [and] that it’s okay because it’s what we went through. We don’t try to fight it anymore. It’s to accompany our skin with good skincare, because we have to take care of the skin every day.”

During the event, guests were seated for various presentations discussing Italy’s beauty business, craftsmanship, and innovations. The Italian Trade Agency’s trade commissioner Erica Di Giovancarlo, Consul General of Italy Fabrizio Di Michele, Cosmetica Italia’s vice president Fabio Franchina, and Raimondi provided opening remarks, delving into Italian beauty’s international sales growth and Cosmoprof’s upcoming convention. Afterwards, attendees experienced a panel with Giraudi, Framesi NA president Dennis Katawczik, and Bigelow Trading vice president of sales and marketing Daina Nadler, led by WWD editorial director Jim Fallon. The group’s talk expanded upon Italian beauty advancements, local ingredients, and continued sustainability efforts.

Following the panel, the night came to a colorful close with a vibrant cocktail reception. Live models emerged with dramatic beauty looks highlighting the five elements of earth, water, fire, air, and metal—and themed ensembles to match! Guests clinked Aperol spritzes and champagne while discovering the looks up-close, enjoying passed hors d’oeuvres, and taking in AI-created animations by ATELIER Creative Services, Inc. splashed across the walls. At the end of the night, VIP’s left with gift bags filled with luxe Italian beauty products to try themselves—which ultimately connected with the event’s mission to spread greater awareness.

“The idea is to promote Italian cosmetics everywhere because of the importance of this market,” said Franchina. “Year after year, we will do more activities, more actions, [and] more initiatives. We want to take more Italian companies, and be as successful as countries pretty close to us, like France—they did an excellent job. Italy has this little twist—this ability to provide solutions designed for the consumer—that fits easily the needs of everybody, that could represent the solutions that everybody’s looking for.”

