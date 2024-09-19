Max Mara‘s taken a turn for the Greek! Ian Griffiths drew inspiration from geometry and fourth century Greece for his Spring 2025 collection, bringing the label’s classic pieces a mathematic precision during Milan Fashion Week.

This season, Max Mara’s versatile tailoring and outerwear took center stage. Spring ’25 was fully caffeinated, filled to the brim with espresso and latté browns and stark, café-worthy blacks and whites. Of course, timeless caramel, beige, gray, and deep blue hues were also spread throughout a variety of lightweight jackets, overcoats, and blazers. Aside from their versatility, the selection’s swaying silhouettes and easy layering abilities were truly effortless and easy to wear—ideal for throwing atop any ensemble before heading out the door!

The brand’s runway embraced that ethos with layered looks that can go from your morning commute to the office to after-work drinks—and even back to the office again! Smoothly tailored jackets and outerwear were paired with matching ankle-length skirts, shorts, and pleated trousers, perfect for day-to-night dressing. Naturally, there was also room for whimsical daytime wear with short shorts, bra tops, cropped button-ups, and button-downs that could be sleekly unbuttoned to the waist, as seen on the brand’s impressive runway cast—including Irina Shayk, Amelia Gray, Vittoria Ceretti, Devyn Garcia, and Liu Wen.

Grecian style is truly effortless, and as such Griffiths looked to the female philosopher, astronomer, and teacher Hypatia as this season’s muse. Apart from its mix-and-match color palette of neutral and earthy tones, his designs highlighted subtle details that draw a second glance. Echoing the forward nature of mathematics, geometric shapes, and basic dressmaking forms, most featured triangular darting, stitching, and draping. Meanwhile, goddess-style gowns were given a sharp precision with strapless, one-shouldered, and long-sleeved silhouettes. Accents like gathered bodices, side cutouts, and deep V-shaped necklines completed the line with a dynamic and empowering flair—and furthered the wearer’s ability to adapt their ensembles however they choose next spring.

Discover all the looks from Max Mara’s Spring 2025 collection, below!

All images: Courtesy of Max Mara

